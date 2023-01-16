Should Magic Trade 2024 First-Round Pick?

The Orlando Magic is approaching the trade deadline. Could its future draft capital be part of a major trade?

The Orlando Magic could be in line for a blockbuster trade soon to move the team into the contending zone.

The Magic is filled with assets, both current players and future draft capital, and teams looking to sell their high-profile players to rebuild could be prospective partners for Orlando.

Bleacher Report identifies Orlando's 2024 first-round pick as its best trade asset for a blockbuster deal.

"The Magic can easily convince themselves they'll be ready to rumble with Eastern Conference heavyweights next season, particularly if they're bagging a blockbuster name," Bleacher Report writes. "Prospective trade partners, on the other hand, can similarly convince themselves Orlando is a year or two away from causing a ruckus, even if they add a proven star. Getting back a loosely protected to unprotected 2024 first, on top of all the other draft and player noshes the Magic can dangle, is at the bare minimum a massive attention-grabber."

With the trade deadline just a few weeks away, there's a chance that this pick could be a part of conversations, but the Magic isn't likely to make a huge trade in the middle of the season to potentially ruin the chemistry in the building.

If the Magic wants to make a leap in the offseason, however, this pick could be a part of a major trade that could catapult Orlando back in the playoffs.

