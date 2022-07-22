Skip to main content

NBA Trade Rumors: Should Magic Deal for Bulls PG?

Coby White averaged 12.7 points per game last season.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic has a long way to go before it becomes a contender in the NBA again.

And chances are, many players currently on the roster won't be there when the team is relevant again. That means Magic president Jeff Weltman and the front office need to get creative when it comes to transactions.

Bleacher Report offered up a suggestion has the Magic acquiring Chicago Bulls point guard Coby White.

White doesn't have an obvious path to major minutes in Chicago now or in the future. Get him to Orlando, though, and he might have all the developmental time he can handle. 

Yes, the Magic have other young guards on the roster—including Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony—but none are so established that the franchise should shy away from exploring alternatives. Besides, White is younger than Fultz and only a few months older than Anthony, so he arguably has just as good of a chance to cement himself with the long-term nucleus as anyone. 

White packs a powerful scoring punch and is a capable secondary playmaker, so he could give some offensive oomph to an Orlando outfit that badly needs it. At the cost of Ross and a future second-rounder—with Bradley in the deal as salary-filler—White is worth the gamble.

White averaged 15.1 points per game during the 2020-21 season where he was the primary starter. But when Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan came in last season, White was reduced to a backup role and his scoring averaged dipped to 12.7 points.

White's backup status and impending free agency next offseason make him a prime trade candidate this year, and while he probably would come off the bench in Orlando, he provides competition for Cole Anthony and Markelle Fultz to ensure that one of the trio rises to become the team's point guard of the future.

Coby White
News

NBA Trade Rumors: Should Magic Deal for Bulls PG?

By Jeremy Brener1 minute ago
Ignas Brazdeikis
News

Magic Ex Ignas Brazdeikis Signs With New Team: Details

By Jeremy Brener1 hour ago
17F82991-D5DF-4D05-B06A-A24EBA585400
News

Magic Most Improved Odds: Are Second-Year Players Dark Horse Candidates?

By Riley SheppardJul 21, 2022 12:17 PM EDT
Donovan Mitchell
News

Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors: Why Magic Shouldn't Deal For Jazz Star

By Jeremy BrenerJul 21, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
Paolo Banchero
News

Scout: Magic No. 1 Pick Paolo Banchero on 'Tier By Himself'

By Jeremy BrenerJul 20, 2022 1:25 PM EDT
Paolo Banchero
News

LOOK: Magic No. 1 Pick Paolo Banchero Wearing New Luka Doncic Shoes

By Jeremy BrenerJul 20, 2022 10:05 AM EDT
Donovan Mitchell
News

Magic Should Trade For Donovan Mitchell, Says Bill Simmons

By Jeremy BrenerJul 20, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
Franz Mo Wagner
News

Magic Brothers Franz, Mo Wagner to Compete in EuroBasket 2022

By Jeremy BrenerJul 19, 2022 2:32 PM EDT
Paolo Banchero
News

WATCH: Magic Game-Winner Named Summer League Best Play

By Jeremy BrenerJul 19, 2022 12:44 PM EDT