Dallas Mavericks General Manager Nico Harrison 'In Line' For Contract Extension
Early Monday morning, on the eve of the Dallas Mavericks' second-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd received a long-term contract extension The contract extension comes after Kidd led Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and the rest of Dallas' squad to a 50-32 record this season and a first-round series victory over the LA Clippers.
“I have known Jason (Kidd) for a long time, and I cannot think of a better, more qualified candidate to lead this team going forward,” Mavericks General Manager Nico Harrison said. “As a former NBA Champion Hall of Fame player, Jason brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this role which cannot be duplicated."
Given the Mavericks' season turnaround defensively, giving them a sure identity ahead of the NBA playoffs, Kidd earned his contract extension. He helped build a culture within a heavily talented Mavericks team, and he's being rewarded for that.
"He has earned the trust and respect of our players and that of so many across the league, and I look forward to working alongside him as we continue to build upon the culture and foundation of success he’s helped foster throughout his tenure as head coach,” Harrison said of Kidd.
However, Harrison could be next in line for a contract extension with the Mavericks, according to Shams Charania.
"I'm told, Nico Harrison, [the Mavericks'] general manager, he's going to be in line for an extension as well," Charania reported. "They're going to be locking in their GM, their head coach, and you have to give credit to both of them."
Making moves like trading for Kyrie Irving last season, giving Luka Doncic a counterpart was one of a string of incredible moves that led the Mavericks to their current position as a 50-win team. They then traded for Dereck Lively II on draft night, a great rookie center who looks like a long-term fit in Dallas. The acquisition of both PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford at the trade deadline rounded out a real roster around the team's star duo.
"They've built the deepest team around Luka Doncic that he's ever had in Dallas. Credit to both of them for finding the right talent," Charania continued.
