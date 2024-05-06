Dallas Mavericks Sign Jason Kidd to Multi-Year Contract Extension
DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks signed coach Jason Kidd to a multi-year contract extension before his current contract expires after the 2023-24 season.
Mavericks Governor Patrick Dumont praised Kidd, saying, "We're excited to have Coach Kidd continue leading our team for years to come. He's led us to two playoff appearances in three seasons, and we're looking forward to his continued leadership in building and growing our franchise."
Kidd's tenure has seen significant success, including two 50-plus win seasons and a Southwest Division title this year. He's also led the team to two playoff series victories, including a Western Conference Finals appearance in 2022.
General Manager Nico Harrison echoed Dumont's sentiments, saying, "Jason is an exceptional coach and leader. His experience and expertise are unmatched, and he's earned the trust and respect of our players and the entire league."
Kidd's close relationships with superstar players Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have been a key factor in the team's success. Irving praised Kidd before the 2023-24 season, saying, "Life after basketball is important, but we want to enjoy what we're doing here every single day, and (Kidd) just brings a natural ease. His energy is easygoing. He's going to hold you accountable and he's brutally honest, which I appreciate. He's got to be your guy to have that loyalty."
Kidd's ability to connect with players and get the most out of his team has been a hallmark of his coaching style. His reputation from his Hall of Fame playing days commands natural respect from players, and his 2011 championship run with the Mavericks has earned him credibility. Additionally, he entered his position with Harrison and holds a close relationship with him, too.
The Mavericks face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Semifinals, with Game 1 on Tuesday at Paycom Center. A series victory would mark Kidd's second Western Conference Finals appearance as coach.