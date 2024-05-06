Jason Kidd 'Very Thankful' to Receive Dallas Mavericks Contract Extension
DALLAS — The team announced Monday that Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd has received a multi-year contract extension. He was coaching in the final year of his current contract.
Kidd, entering the final year of his contract, said he's "very thankful" for the extension and believes the Mavericks are building a championship team. The extension is a vote of confidence in Kidd's leadership and coaching abilities, which have been instrumental in the team's success over the past three seasons.
"The work that the coaching staff and the players are putting in means a lot, and hopefully they saw that through the good and through the stuff that we had to get better at," Kidd said. "This is a work in progress. This is a very talented team. To be a part of it, I'm very blessed."
Kidd's players, including center Daniel Gafford, have praised his leadership and coaching style. Gafford said Kidd has helped him develop his game and has been a positive influence on the team.
"He tells me to just keep going, keep doing the things that I'm doing on an elite level, and just kind of be consistent with it," Gafford said. "That's pretty much the best advice he can give me right now. He's always pushing me to be my best, and I appreciate that."
The Mavericks have made significant progress under Kidd's leadership, including two 50-plus win seasons and a Southwest Division title this year. Kidd's focus remains on winning a championship, and he's proud of the foundation he's built with the Mavericks.
"We're trying to win a championship... We have an opportunity. We're playing a very talented team in Oklahoma City... Understanding that the foundation is being built, and our ultimate goal is to win a championship, and hopefully we can do that here in the next three years," Kidd said.
Kidd's extension is a testament to the team's commitment to building a winning culture and contending for championships. The Mavericks have a talented young core led by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, and Kidd's leadership has been credited for tying it together.
"Jason is an exceptional coach and leader," said Mavericks General Manager Nico Harrison. "His experience and expertise are unmatched, and he's earned the trust and respect of our players and the entire league. We're thrilled to have him leading our team for years to come."
Terms of the extension were not disclosed, but it's clear that the Mavericks are committed to Kidd and his vision for the team's future.