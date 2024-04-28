NBA Analyst Makes Bold Case for LeBron James to Leave Lakers for Dallas Mavericks
While the Dallas Mavericks are facing the LA Clippers in a series that they lead 2-1, the offseason is out of mind for the time being. They look like they could be on their way out of the first round, likely playing the Oklahoma City Thunder -- who leads the New Orleans Pelicans 2-1.
Still, there is plenty of opportunity for the Mavericks to slip up and lose to the Clippers. Either way, improving this offseason will be a priority for the Mavericks front office as they pursue their first NBA championship since 2011.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James might also be up for a change of scenery this offseason. His current contract is a two-year, $99 million deal, though he's got a player option this summer, leaving the fate of his next franchise in his hands.
James is nearing the end of his playing career. He will be 40-years-old next season, and his son, Bronny, could be in the league as an opponent or teammate. There won't be much left to play for as a five-time NBA champion. The Lakers aren't set up well, and there doesn't seem to be a good path to immediate champinship contention for them. Again, a change of scenery might be needed for the NBA legend.
Sports media personality Bill Simmons took to his show The Mismatch to make his prediction on James' next franchise.
"This is the first time I could see the finish line for him," Simmons said on the show. "Dallas, I guess, would be the team [he might join on a minimum contract to win his fifth title]."
First off, this would be an incredible crossover. The Mavericks -- led by NBA great Dirk Nowitzki -- defeated LeBron James and the Miami Heat for their 2011 NBA Championship victory. They're also one of the biggest markets and would pair him with Luka Doncic and former teammate Kyrie Irving for immediate championship contention.
Not many players have been able to dominate at as young of an age as James did. Doncic is rivaling that, showing his talent and greatness very early in his career. Pairing the two alongside Irving would make for one of the most dynamic trios in all of basketball.
Getting James on a minimum would also expedite the roster building in pursuit for another banner in Dallas, but the on-court fit would be intriguing to see. Doncic needs the ball in his hands. He and Irving have found out how to co-exist -- and even thrive -- sharing the ball. How would James fit into that mix?
It's not certain James would even be up for it, but the idea of one of the greatest NBA players of all time touching the floor in Dallas in a consistent basis would make for one of the most intriguing and entertaining NBA teams of all time.