Clippers Kawhi Leonard May Miss Game 4 Against Dallas Mavericks Due to Knee Issues
DALLAS — Kawhi Leonard may not be able to play Game 4 against the Dallas Mavericks remains uncertain as the LA Clippers announced he's listed as questionable due to persistent knee inflammation.
Leonard has struggled with the condition since it flared up following his return in Game 2, where he logged 35 minutes. Despite pushing through 25 minutes in Friday's Game 3, where the Clippers fell 101-90 while being on a minute restriction, Leonard disclosed that his knee did not respond well.
“We had too many turnovers. We can’t have 19 turnovers on the road," Leonard said. "You know they shot 16 more times than us and we’ve got to limit their second-chance points as well.”
On his knee, Leonard expressed confidence that he and the Clippers would work through the issue, but he admitted it didn't respond physically as everyone involved had hoped it would. He didn't play at his usual level either, recording nine points, nine rebounds, and two assists with four turnovers and only taking seven shots.
"It just didn’t respond the way we wanted after the first game," Leonard said. "But you know, we’re going to get it right. Time will tell, but we’re doing all the right things."
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue shared his approach to managing Leonard's condition, detailing how Leonard is working extensively to ensure he can play. Regardless, his current status places him as questionable for Game 4.
"He's just still dealing with the inflammation and the swelling. We're monitoring it," Lue said. "Got treatment last night. Got treatment this morning. Continue to get treatment tonight. Right now he's questionable going into Game 4. I think just doing what's right by him. Talking to the medical staff. Talking to him, seeing how he's feeling and just going from there."
Meanwhile, the Mavericks face challenges as Luka Doncic is also listed as questionable with right knee soreness. However, after Saturday's practice, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd dismissed concerns about Doncic’s condition, describing him as "good."
Lue emphasized how the Clippers will continue restricting Leonard's playing time to do what's best for him as he recovers. They do not want to risk any further concerns by running his minutes up.
"To be determined," Lue said. "It's always going to be a restriction. It's always going to be making sure we do right by him until he's 100 percent."
As both teams prepare for Game 4, the status of these key players will be crucial in determining the trajectory of the series.