Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic on Game 4 Injury Report vs. Clippers with Knee Soreness
DALLAS — As the Dallas Mavericks prepare for a crucial Game 4 against the Los Angeles Clippers, the spotlight is on Luka Doncic, who is listed as questionable due to right knee soreness. The game is set to take place on Sunday at the American Airlines Center.
After Saturday's film and shooting session, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd offered limited details about Doncic's condition.
"He looked good in film and shooting free throws, so I’m going to stay in my lane and let the people who put [injury reports] out do that," Kidd said.
The uncertainty around Doncic's participation follows his collision with Clippers center Ivica Zubac in Game 2, after which he briefly exited the court. Despite the setback, he returned shortly, still showing signs of discomfort, but managed to continue playing effectively.
"Not good. I felt it before I hit the knee. It’s pretty stiff right now, but we’ll know more tomorrow," Doncic said. You know me, I’ll try to go anyway."
Despite the injury, Doncic demonstrated resilience by contributing significantly during the second quarter of the game, achieving a near-triple-double with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists.
“I think defense dictated the offense," Doncic said. "I think we didn't play great offensively, especially me, but we won the game, that’s all that matters.”
Kidd downplayed the severity of Doncic's injury when speaking to reporters after Game 3.
"I don’t know if he was hurt. He played 40 [minutes]," Kidd said. "We got his minutes down tonight. Understanding that we lean on him to do a lot for us on the offensive and defensive side of the ball."
As Game 4 approaches with an early tipoff at 2:30 p.m., the Mavericks are hopeful for Doncic's recovery and participation. Doncic, who is known to power through pain to play, expressed a strong desire to be in the lineup, stating, "You know me, I’ll try to play."
The Mavericks are also managing additional injuries: Olivier-Maxence Prosper continues to be out with an ankle sprain and has been using crutches. Meanwhile, Tim Hardaway Jr. is doubtful for Game 4 with a similar ankle issue, though he has not needed a walking boot.
As the series continues, the Mavericks will rely heavily on Doncic’s presence on the court, given his role as the top offensive option. He's averaged 29.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 8.0 assists in this year's playoffs.
As far as the Clippers are concerned, Kawhi Leonard may not be able to play Game 4 due to persistent knee inflammation. He's listed as questionable on Los Angeles' injury report.