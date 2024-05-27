Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving Guide Dallas Mavericks to Commanding 3-0 Series Lead Over Timberwolves
DALLAS — After leaving Minneapolis with two victories to begin the Western Conference finals, the Dallas Mavericks overcame Dereck Lively II's injury to take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves using a 116-107 victory in Game 3. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving set the tone throughout the night and down the stretch. Doncic totaled 33 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and five steals. Irving added 33 points and four assists. They are now one win away from reaching the NBA Finals.
Early on, the Timberwolves frequently blitzed Doncic to get the ball out of his hands, and the rest of the Mavericks' offense made them pay. Derrick Jones Jr. and P.J. Washington made a 3-pointer to begin the game. Later, Lively became a frequent beneficiary of this in the paint, finishing a stretch that involved three consecutive dunks. Doncic hit tough shots early when he had the space to do so. He made multiple step-back 3-pointers and a short-range turnaround jumper. The Mavericks led by as many as eight points in the opening period but closed it up 33-28.
With Irving as the only superstar on the floor, the Timberwolves began blitzing him. While a flurry of whistles going against Dallas stifled momentum, Irving used a double team to get the ball to Jones in the weak-side corner for a 3-pointer. e then attacked Conley to get a floater off against Towns' contest to give Dallas a double figure lead for the first time on the night.
A scary sequence unfolded when Lively fell to the floor and was kneed in the back of the head by Towns. He laid on the floor for a while before needing to be assisted to the locker room. With Maxi Kleber already sidelined due to a shoulder separation, Dallas was left with Gafford and Dwight Powell as the only traditional centers available with 8:35 left before halftime.
The Timberwolves went on a 5-0 run to narrow Dallas' lead to five points, but the Mavericks fired back with a 7-0 stretch, highlighted by Doncic drawing a shooting foul and making both free throws. After Dallas gained its largest lead of the half, both teams traded baskets, with the Mavericks often holding a double-figure advantage with timely shots from Irving, including a floater and a shot from beyond the arc along the way. Doncic scored five consecutive points to get the home crowd to erupt, beginning with a short-range jumper and then a catch-and-shoot make from the perimeter.
Gafford picked up a third personal foul with 0.3 seconds left before halftime. Given Lively's injury, having Gafford in foul trouble was a potentially problematic scenario. The team provided an update about Lively's injury before play resumed, including an injury diagnosis of a neck strain, making him questionable to return. He was later ruled out for the rest of the game.
It was another rough offensive display for Edwards and Towns at halftime, with a combined 19 points while shooting 6-21 overall and 1-8 from deep. Minnesota's perimeter shooting regressed from the levels it was at to begin the series, shooting 4-16 through two quarters.
Minnesota made progress in reducing Dallas' lead, and came as close as being down by five points after Gobert finished in the paint. The Mavericks frequently had a timely response to the Timberwolves' made shots. Doncic hit his second catch-and-shoot 3-pointer of the night, later followed by Irving playing off two for an and-one floater.
After a foul at the 8:17 mark of the third quarter, the Mavericks already reached the bonus, with Minnesota recording a fifth foul. With Powell making a pair of free throws, Dallas maintained a double-figure edge. However, the floor opened up for Edwards to attack the paint, with the Timberwolves deploying Naz Reid in place of Gobert next to Towns. After one of his finishes, Minnesota made it a five-point game midway through the period.
Edwards threw down an emphatic poster dunk over Gafford before hitting a series of tough step-back jumpers from mid-range, tying it up at 77-77. Reid attacked the rim for a go-ahead layup against Powell in the paint—showing a clear decline in paint presence with Lively sidelined. Irving did fire back with a short-range jumper to tie it back up.
After a steal, Doncic attacked Edwards in transition and played off two to draw a foul before making both shots. Hardy drew Gobert on a switch and used a shot fake to draw a foul call, causing Gobert to pick up his fourth of the game to put him in foul trouble. Hardy split the free throws. McDaniels was called for a foul tryign to guard Doncic in space, sending the Slovenian superstar to the line before he made one of two shots. At this point, McDaniels was in foul trouble, too, after picking up his fourth.
Towns completed an and-one finish to bring Minnesota withiin one point, but after Edwards missed a short-range jumper, Doncic made one of his own. However, an issue that plagued Dallas in Game 2 returned as Reid tied it up with a trailer 3-pointer before Towns made a go-ahead floater. Hardy tied it up with an acrobatic finish off the glass, making it 87-87 entering the fourth quarter.
Irving set the tone to begin the fourth quarter with a finish through contact while Doncic was observing from the bench. Conley was left wide open, giving up a 3-pointer that put Minnesota in the lead. Towns got a stop on Gafford, followed by Kyle Anderson making a floater. Irving stepped up again with a transition pull-up 3-pointer before Doncic approached the scorer's table to check back into the game. Anderson responded with another floater. Irving fired right back using a behind-the-back dribble to drop a defender before hitting a jumper.
Doncic returned to game action with the Mavericks being tied and roughly nine minutes remaining in regulation. He broke the tie with a step-back 3-pointer in the corner after having Towns in isolation, but Dallas failed to get a stop, with Conley getting a floater on the other end. Reid threw down an emphatic one-hand slam after coming off a pindown, then Irving drew McDaniels fifth foul on a drive but came away with only one point after splitting the free throws. After failing to contain Anderson again on a drive, Dallas trailed before Washington completed a putback to tie it up again.
After successfully pulling the chair on Gobert earlier in the game for a steal, Doncic nearly did it again against Reid but was called for a foul. Both teams had empty possessions until Doncic converted a one-legged turnaround against Reid in the paint before Edwards quickly answered with a finish to tie it back up at 102-102.
With the shot clock almost entirely run out, Edwards threw a desperate reversal to Anderson, who threw up a shot to pull Minnesota ahead. Irving took Edwards off the dribble for a scoop finish to make it 104-104, entering a timeout called by the Timberwolves with 4:34 left in regulation. Coming out of the stoppage, Washington hit a corner 3-pointer to put Dallas ahead by three.
Minnesota had Anderson and Gobert on the floor in clutch time instead of McDaniels and Gobert until the 3:21 mark when the four-time Defensive Player of the Year checked back into the game.
Doncic appeared to complete an impressive drop-off pass to Gafford for a finish to put Dallas up by four points, but he was called for a traveling violation—wiping away the two points. After a strong defensive possession, Doncic used a one-legged turnaround against contact and hit the shot despite falling to the ground. Dallas nearly corraled another defensive stop but had to tie up a jump ball involving Doncic and Edwards.
Doncic turned it over on a drive with the Mavericks up by four points, but Towns missed an open 3-pointer. Dallas was led by Irving using a snatchback move along the baseline for a jumper to extend their advantage to six points. Gafford swatted Conley at the rim, setting up a play for Doncic to find Gafford for an and-one alley-oop that proved to clinch the victory.
Looking ahead, the series will resume on Tuesday when Game 4 takes places at American Airlines Center.
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Playoffs.