Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards Vows to Be 'Super Aggressive' in Game 3 Against Dallas Mavericks
MINNEAPOLIS — The Dallas Mavericks have effectively contained Anthony Edwards through the first two games of the Western Conference finals. The Minnesota Timberwolves superstar has averaged 20.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.5 assists, shooting 33.3% from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc. He acknowledged that Dallas is packing the paint, but he's turning down too many shots on drives.
“They’re just showing me crowds, man, sitting in the gaps. But I’m turning down a lot of shots, like my mid-ranges and stuff," Edwards said earlier in the series. "I’m turning a lot of those down. But we’re getting open looks, so I ain’t trippin'.”
Ahead of Game 3, Edwards vows not to let the Mavericks' defense impact his aggression levels, stating he's going to take "a lot of shots." Considering a loss would place Minnesota in a daunting 3-0 series hole, there is no reason to hold back.
“Y’all gonna see tonight,” Edwards said. “It’s gonna be a lot of shots. . . I’m gonna be super-aggressive. I mean, I haven’t took more than 16 shots in each game, so I’m gonna be ultra-aggressive coming out, for sure.”
Edwards was seen using an oxygen tank in the tunnel during Game 2, which became a 109-108 defeat against the Mavericks after Luka Doncic's game-winning shot. He admitted that he's learning the difficulties of the postseason game as the longest run he's been a member of continues. However, he didn't do anything he'd say as out of the ordinary before Sunday's matchup.
“I’m just learning it’s tough,” Edwards said “The playoffs are tough. But I didn't do nothing special yesterday. Got treatment. Other than that, just play the game."
READ MORE: Inside Luka Doncic's Game-Winning Shot to Lift Mavericks Over Timberwolves
The Timberwolves have led for roughly 78 percent of gameplay but trail the Mavericks 2-0 in the series. Edwards remains confident in his team's outlook to still win the series and described the losses they've had as being games they "gave" away.
“I don’t think it’s experience,” Edwards said. “I think we just gave them two games. At the end of the game, both games, we’re up by like five with a minute left, and we just gave the game away. Turned it over. Missing layups. Just little things like that.”
From the Mavericks' perspective, Dereck Lively II emphasized the need for his team to "throw the first punch" in order to set the tone against a motivated opponent.
"We got to come out and throw the first punch," Lively said. "When we come out, we know what we have to do. We dictate what we have, we execute, definitely play our best, and that's what we walk out on top."
Historically, the Mavericks find themselves in a favorable position already. The team that begins a conference finals series 2-0 on the road has gone 16-0 in the series. While Dallas would become the first team ever to be in its present situation and go on to lose, nothing is guaranteed.
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Playoffs.