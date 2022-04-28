Skip to main content

Mavs vs. Jazz Game 6 Preview: Can Dallas Clinch 1st Series Win Since 2011?

Dallas is one win away from winning a playoff series for the first time since the 2011 NBA Finals.

The Dallas Mavericks travel to Utah to face the Jazz on Thursday night in Game 6 of their best-of-seven first-round playoff series. Dallas leads the series, 3-2, and is one win away from winning a playoff series for the first time since the 2011 NBA Finals. Although the Mavs won’t be popping champagne this time around for a first-round series win… the ready-to-party fan base just might.

Dallas is fresh off a season-best defensive performance, holding the Jazz to 77 points in a 102-77 win in Game 5. The Mavs held Utah star Donovan Mitchell to as many points (4) as turnovers (4); marking the first playoff game in his NBA career with fewer than ten points. He limped off the court in the fourth quarter and did not return. 

The Jazz announced on Tuesday that Mitchell was diagnosed with bilateral quadriceps contusions. His status for Game 6 remains uncertain, but there's a chance he'll be able to play in what is now a possible elimination game for Utah.

Can Dallas finish off the Jazz on the road? The Mavs have a chance to advance to the second round thanks to the brilliance of Luka Doncic, the historic playoff consistency of Jalen Brunson and a rugged team defense.

LUKA PLAYOFF MAGIC: Through 15 playoff games, Doncic has recorded 499 points, 137 rebounds and 133 assists, making him the fastest-ever NBA players to earn those three marks.

ODDS ARE: Dallas is in a good situation after winning Game 5; Teams that win Game 5 of a 2-2 best-of-seven series have gone on to win the series 82.2% of the time (180-39).

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (3-2) VS. UTAH JAZZ (2-3)

WHEN: Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 9:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Vivint Arena (Salt Lake City, UT)

TV/RADIO: TNT, BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

DALLAS INJURY REPORT: Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out.

ODDS: The Mavs are currently 2.5-point favorites over the Jazz.

NEXT: Game 7 would be on Saturday, time TBD, in Dallas. Should Dallas close out the series, Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals would be against the Phoenix-New Orleans winner, which the Suns lead 3-2.

