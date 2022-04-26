'Feelings You Can't Describe': Doncic, Mavs Ride Wave of Momentum Into Game 6

The Dallas Mavericks dominated the Utah Jazz in Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead, but they know there's still work to be done.

Thanks to the brilliance of Luka Doncic, the historic playoff consistency of Jalen Brunson, and a rugged team defense, the Dallas Mavericks are on the cusp of reaching the second round for what would be the first time in 11 years.

After a disappointing and controversial loss in Game 4, the Mavs bounced back in dominating fashion in Game 5 on Monday night with a 102-77 blowout of the Utah Jazz. Doncic poured in 33 points, 13 rebounds and five assists as the Mavs pushed the Jazz to the brink of elimination by taking a 3-2 series lead.

Doncic made an effort to salute the raucous home crowd at American Airlines Center for providing the team with some extra juice in the pivotal win.

“It’s amazing. It’s one of those feelings that you just can’t describe," said Doncic of the environment inside the AAC on Monday. "The whole arena is cheering for you, for your team. It’s unbelievable. I think the fans were amazing today. They helped us get this win. If it’s not for them, I don't think we would win the game.

“They push us up every time we were tired. Our guys were tired but they push us up and I just want to thank them.”

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, host Dalton Trigg is joined by his DallasBasketball.com colleague Grant Afseth to break down what they witnessed in Game 5, including Doncic playing more comfortably than he did in Game 4, how his return has severely lessened the impact of Bojan Bogdanovic, Spencer Dinwiddie's continued shooting struggles, and much more.

The guys also discuss the tear Brunson has been on lately. Over Brunson's last four games, he's scored 119 points and only committed two turnovers. That is the most points with two or less turnovers through any four-game span in NBA playoffs history. The previous record was set by Shawn Marion (114 points) when he played for the Phoenix Suns in 2006.

Whatever Brunson's price tag ends up being this summer, one thing has become apparent: the Mavs can't afford to lose Brunson for nothing. Mark Cuban, who has spent less on his rosters in the last decade than any other owner in the league, needs to open his wallet and keep Brunson around for the foreseeable future.

The Mavs had a 3-2 lead on the Los Angeles Clippers last year, but ended up losing that series in seven games. This time around, though, Dallas clearly has the best player on the floor and isn't competing against a team with a player of Kawhi Leonard's level. If the Mavs can't close out this year's first-round series against a reeling Utah team, they'll only have themselves to blame.

