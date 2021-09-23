September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsDBcom Boards
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

‘Chaos’ Over: Bob Voulgaris Out of Mavs Front Office

Voulgaris - labeled in the media a “shadow GM” - also conflicted with young superstar Luka Doncic.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks are making a front-office move with the intent of “chaos” behind behind them.

Haralabos “Bob” Voulgaris is no longer with the organization.

Vougaris, the Mavs’ “director of quantitative research and development,” is as noted by the Dallas Morning News, out of contract. The Mavs clearly wish to play nice here, but it’s also clear that new general manager Nico Harrison realized quickly the controversy resulting from Voulgaris’ presence.

Ownership viewed his talent, which include a gambling background, as an asset. But as noted in a story in The Athletic, Voulgaris somehow worked his way into a power struggle with long-time GM Donnie Nelson - in part resulting in Nelson’s dismissal. Coach Rick Carlisle then resigned, with Jason Kidd hired in his place.

Voulgaris - labeled in the media a “shadow GM” - also conflicted with young superstar Luka Doncic.

Recommended Articles

bob-voulgaris-mavericks-logo-1280x720
Play

The Mavs ‘Gambler’ is OUT

Voulgaris - labeled in the media a “shadow GM” - also conflicted with young superstar Luka Doncic.

4 minutes ago
Reggie Bullock
Play

Mavs Camp Profile: Reggie Bullock

Following a solid season with the New York Knicks, Reggie Bullock signed a three-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks. Now he has a shot at solidifying himself in training camp.

1 hour ago
42BEA78B-4662-41A5-8DF4-4A3B8DC08EF8
Play

Mavs Camp Profile: Frank Ntilikina

Dallas Basketball continues its Mavs training camp series by discussing Frank Ntilikina's future with the Dallas Mavericks.

13 hours ago

When Harrison was hired in late June, owner Mark Cuban declined to comment on Voulgaris’ job status. But when Harrison, sitting on the same dais, was asked similar questions, the new GM’s comments about the controversial staffer seemed dismissive. 

A month later, Harrison said in a visit with 1310 The Ticket: “I understand how much chaos he’s caused.”

That was a sign from Harrison, and not a flattering one for Bob Voulgaris, who in a role that for most sports teams is a behind-the-scenes one, found himself with some power … and with some headlines.

That power is gone. Those headlines are done. Harrison’s view of Bob Voulgaris’ Mavs front-office “chaos” is official.

READ MORE: Mavs Camp Profile - Reggie Bullock

bob-voulgaris-mavericks-logo-1280x720
News

The Mavs ‘Gambler’ is OUT

4 minutes ago
Reggie Bullock
News

Mavs Camp Profile: Reggie Bullock

1 hour ago
42BEA78B-4662-41A5-8DF4-4A3B8DC08EF8
News

Mavs Camp Profile: Frank Ntilikina

13 hours ago
Frank Ntilikina, Dallas Mavericks
News

Mavs Film Room: What Ntilikina Brings Alongside Luka

22 hours ago
JaQuori McLaughlin
News

Who are Eugene Omoruyi, JaQuori McLaughlin?

23 hours ago
IMG_5494
News

LISTEN: A Mavs Trade For Ben Simmons: Would It Work?

Sep 21, 2021
JJ-Redick-reveals-plan-to-make-debut-with-Luka-Doncic-2-1024x574
News

J.J. Redick’s Big NBA Announcement

Sep 21, 2021
Emmitt-Smith-Dirk-Nowitski
News

Michael Finley Foundation Collaborates with Cowboys

Sep 21, 2021