The Mavs ‘Gambler’ is OUT

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks are making a front-office move with the intent of “chaos” behind behind them.

Haralabos “Bob” Voulgaris is no longer with the organization.

Vougaris, the Mavs’ “director of quantitative research and development,” is as noted by the Dallas Morning News, out of contract. The Mavs clearly wish to play nice here, but it’s also clear that new general manager Nico Harrison realized quickly the controversy resulting from Voulgaris’ presence.

Ownership viewed his talent, which include a gambling background, as an asset. But as noted in a story in The Athletic, Voulgaris somehow worked his way into a power struggle with long-time GM Donnie Nelson - in part resulting in Nelson’s dismissal. Coach Rick Carlisle then resigned, with Jason Kidd hired in his place.

Voulgaris - labeled in the media a “shadow GM” - also conflicted with young superstar Luka Doncic.

When Harrison was hired in late June, owner Mark Cuban declined to comment on Voulgaris’ job status. But when Harrison, sitting on the same dais, was asked similar questions, the new GM’s comments about the controversial staffer seemed dismissive.

A month later, Harrison said in a visit with 1310 The Ticket: “I understand how much chaos he’s caused.”

That was a sign from Harrison, and not a flattering one for Bob Voulgaris, who in a role that for most sports teams is a behind-the-scenes one, found himself with some power … and with some headlines.

That power is gone. Those headlines are done. Harrison’s view of Bob Voulgaris’ Mavs front-office “chaos” is official.

