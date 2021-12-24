‘Blessing In Disguise’ Christmas GAMEDAY: Mavs at Jazz

Skip to main content
    •
    December 24, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    ‘Blessing In Disguise’ Christmas GAMEDAY: Mavs vs. Jazz

    The Dallas Mavericks join the NBA's biggest stars to play in one of the five games on Christmas Day.
    Author:

    The Dallas Mavericks join the NBA's biggest stars to play in one of the five games on Christmas Day, featuring the league’s top teams. The Mavericks travel to Utah to play Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz, who are currently third in Western Conference standings. 

    Due to an explosion of COVID-19, the Christmas NBA slate will likely be without some of the biggest playmakers; Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Trae Young and Luka Doncic are all in in the league’s health and safety protocols. 

    Doncic has missed six straight games, after missing the first five while dealing with soreness in his left ankle. The Mavs were without 10 players in Thursday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, including seven Mavs at various stages in the league’s COVID safety protocols. 

    Safe to say, Dallas’s rotation is extremely thin right now.

    The silver lining? The six scrappy replacement players on the Mavericks roster jelled surprisingly well for never having played with one another. The COVID chaos has been an opportunity for a player like Marquese Chriss, a 2016 lottery pick - who against the Bucks had 13 points and five rebounds - to showcase himself.

    “It’s a blessing in disguise,” Chriss said of the COVID circumstances. “It sucks that a lot of people are going through it and a lot of people are not being able to play. I know they want to. But I’m taking it one day at a time and make the most out of this opportunity just to show what I’m able to do and that I’m healthy and able to contribute.”

    It will mark the first ever Christmas Day meeting between the two franchises and the fifth time Dallas has played on Christmas Day in team history. Will Dallas be able to pull off the upset?

    INJURY REPORT: Latest Mavs: Reggie Bullock (health and safety protocols) is out; Trey Burke (health and safety protocols) is out; Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) is out; Luka Dončić (health and safety protocols) is out; Josh Green (health and safety protocols) is out; Tim Hardaway Jr. (health and safety protocols) is out; Maxi Kleber (health and safety protocols) is out; Eugene Omoruyi (right foot surgery) is out; Kristaps Porzingis (right toe soreness) is questionable.

    Recommended Articles

    USATSI_16903459_168388359_lowres
    Play

    ‘Blessing In Disguise’ Christmas GAMEDAY: Mavs at Jazz

    The Dallas Mavericks join the NBA's biggest stars to play in one of the five games on Christmas Day.

    2 minutes ago
    232eaa34-59f3-4303-a544-057d2b705b37
    Play

    NBA Christmas All-Star Voting: How to Vote for Doncic & Other Mavs

    NBA All-Star voting for the Dallas Mavericks will officially begin at 10 a.m. central time tomorrow on Christmas Day. Will Luka be a starter once again?

    41 minutes ago
    kyrie kp
    Play

    Did Mavs Miss Out on Best Porzingis Trade - for Kyrie Irving?

    Did the Dallas Mavericks miss their best opportunity to trade Kristaps Porzingis for Brooklyn Nets superstar point guard Kyrie Irving?

    1 hour ago

    RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (15-16) at UTAH JAZZ (22-9)

    CHRISTMAS RECORD: Mavericks (2-2), Jazz (5-2)

    LAST CHRISTMAS GAME: Mavericks lost to Lakers, 138-115, in 2020. Jazz beat Trail Blazers, 117-96, in 2018.

    WHEN: Saturday, December 25, 2021 at 9:30 p.m. CT

    LOCATION: Vivint Smart Home Arena (Salt Lake City, Utah)

    TV/RADIO: ESPN,BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

    ODDS: The Mavs are 12.5-point underdogs vs. the Jazz.

    DID YOU KNOW? Mavericks guard Trey Burke played his first three seasons with Utah while garnering First Team All-Rookie honors with the Jazz in 2013-14. 

    NEXT: Dallas continues a five-game road trip to Portland to play the Trail Blazers on Monday at 9 p.m. CT.

    USATSI_16903459_168388359_lowres
    News

    ‘Blessing In Disguise’ Christmas GAMEDAY: Mavs at Jazz

    2 minutes ago
    232eaa34-59f3-4303-a544-057d2b705b37
    News

    NBA Christmas All-Star Voting: How to Vote for Doncic & Other Mavs

    41 minutes ago
    kyrie kp
    News

    Did Mavs Miss Out on Best Porzingis Trade - for Kyrie Irving?

    1 hour ago
    kidd jb mil dal
    News

    Mavs Donuts: 'You Wake Up And Wonder Who's Out' - Coach Jason Kidd

    5 hours ago
    https---pistonpowered.com-wp-content-uploads-imagn-images-2017-07-15943426
    News

    NBA Trade Talk: Could Mavs & Pistons Workout a Jerami Grant Deal?

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17407467_168388359_lowres
    News

    'NBA COVID Chaos': Scrappy Dallas Mavs Fall to Bucks, 102-95

    14 hours ago
    AB78D473-9282-49D1-89D9-80283CDD827F
    News

    LISTEN: Mavs COVID Roster Shakeup; Dallas Front Office Silver Lining?

    21 hours ago
    5AF36402-3706-4813-AC52-3D380E21F899
    News

    Pacers All-Star 'Realistic Trade Target' for Mavs?

    Dec 23, 2021