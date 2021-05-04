Clinging to 6th Seeds: Mavs at Miami GAMEDAY

The Dallas Mavericks travel to Miami to play a streaking Heat team in a matchup that has major NBA Playoff implications on the line. Both teams are trying to avoid the play-in tournament for the playoffs, scratching and clawing to hold on to the No. 6 seed in their respective conferences.

The Heat will be looking for their fourth-straight win while the Mavericks just saw their three-game win streak snapped.

SPRINT TO THE FINISH: The Heat enter Tuesday night in 6th place in the Eastern Conference, only one games ahead of the Boston Celtics. Dallas is clinging to 6th place with eight games remaining.

FUN FACT: With a win tonight, the Mavs will clinch a winning record for the regular season.

MOVING ON: In the Mavs loss to the Kings, both coach Rick Carlisle and Luka Doncic were thrown out. After the game, Carlisle emphasized the importance of flipping the page to the next crucial matchup against the Heat:

“We’ve got to move on. It’s eight games left. They’re all very meaningful. Hopefully we’ll get Tim back on Tuesday and we’ll see where KP is and we’ll head to Miami (to play Tuesday) and try to do better.”

[READ MORE: Temper, Temper: Luka Doncic Ruling Upheld; Mavs Star One Away From Suspension]

COMING SOON: The Mavs return home to face a back-to-back, hosting the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

ODDS: The Mavs entered the day as 3-point underdogs to the Heat, and the total over/under is TBD.

BETTING TRENDS: Dallas is 0-5 in their last five trips to Miami, and 2-8-1 against-the-spread in their last 11 games against the Heat overall.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (36-28) @ MIAMI HEAT (35-30)

WHEN: Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Arena (Miami, FL)

TV/RADIO: BSSW, ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM