Lakers’ LeBron James Offers 1-Word Take on Deshaun Watson Trade

DALLAS - LeBron James is still a Cleveland guy.

On Friday, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by trading a package featuring three first-round picks to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson.

LeBron is a Dallas Cowboys fan. But as a native Ohioan - and a two-time member of the Cleveland Cavaliers - he’s also a hometown supporter.

“YESSIR!!!!!” James said on social media, his enthusiasm bolstered by plenty of emojis. … and the ever-popular “LFG!”

There were two finalists for TJ’s services of the three-time Pro Bowl QB, the Atlanta Falcons (Watson’s hometown team) and the New Orleans Saints … until the Browns swooped in with a massive contract offer - $230 million fully guaranteed, essentially the richest contract in NFL history - that swayed Watson.

Shortly after the deal was finalized, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron, who knows something about “taking his talents” to various spots, reacted to the trade.

The Browns, with a seemingly loaded roster, still have to figure out what to do with former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield, the QB who requested a trade from the organization once he realized Cleveland wanted Watson. (The Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks have been named among the possible destinations for Mayfield.) Cleveland also must wait and watch for anything the NFL might do in terms of punishment for Watson, who stands accused of sexual misconduct.



