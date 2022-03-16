Mavs Donuts: Dallas ‘Head Games,’ Kyrie’s 60, & LeBron Loses His Cool

DallasBasketball.com lists 12 of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Dallas Mavericks news and analysis.

"The vibes are immaculate right now," as Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson often likes to say.

Recently, Luka Doncic showered admiration for a certain teammate. In light of the recent 60+ point performances, something must be in the NBA waters. Brooklyn Nets Kyrie Irving contributed to the scoring explosion on Tuesday evening.

Wednesday's Mavs Donuts feel as good as they taste.

Get your fresh batch!

Donut 1: Doncic Wants Finney-Smith "For Rest of Career"

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Doncic and Finney-Smith clap hands Finney-Smith postgame Doncic postgame

Amid a career year, Dorian Finney-Smith signed a four-year, $55.6 million contract extension with the Mavericks before the deadline. He's averaging 10.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.2 steals while shooting 46.0 percent from the floor and 38.7 percent on 3-pointers.

Doncic gushed over Finney-Smith work ethic and expressed how much he values the undrafted wing.

“He’s just Doe Doe. That’s my guy,” Doncic said in his postgame interview on ABC. “I’ve played with him for four years. I hope I play with him until the end of my career because he’s an amazing player, but most importantly, he’s a humble guy, [hard]-working guy, and a great person.”

Donut 2: Playing Head Games On Gobert

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Pinson talks with Doncic on the bench Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Pinson and Porzingis benchside Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Powell defending Gobert

Following the road loss vs. the Mavs, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert expressed frustration with comments made from Dallas' bench.

Gobert ranted on about how officials allowed too much talking, some of which he alleged crossed the line.

Before finishing his public grievances, Gobert addressed the Mavs bench.

"You’ve got guys on the bench that don’t play that just keep talking and saying some stuff, and the officials can hear and they don’t do anything. As a man, it’s like, is it worth being suspended? We shouldn’t have to ask ourselves that question."

Theo Pinson, Mavs reserve point guard, explained his side of the story.

"We didn't even say anything crazy," Pinson said. "He did a hook shot that hit Jerry West on the backboard and we were just like 'Woah, what was that.' I think it got into his head that we were like 'What was that?' I think that we had him for the rest of the game."

Donut 3: Spencer "At Peace" Dinwiddie

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Dinwiddie vs. Houston Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Dinwiddie pushes past Adebayo Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Dinwiddie and Doncic share a moment of embrace

In 11 games with the Mavericks, Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 17.5 points and 4.5 assists while shooting 50.8 percent from the floor and 44.2 percent on 3-pointers. Dallas holds a 9-2 record in games he's played in with wins over the Heat, Warriors (twice), Jazz, and Celtics.

Dinwiddie found solace with the Mavs after a shaky stint with the Washington Wizards. The backup guard ellaborated on his glowing praises for his teammates and the Dallas orginization.

"At the end of the day, you want to be able to have peace in your environment. You want somebody to want you and let you be you. Obviously, when it’s coming top-down, (owner Mark) Cuban, (coach Jason) Kidd, and Luka (Doncic) … if they inspire confidence and accept me, then I appreciate that will all my heart.”

Donut 4: Reggie Bullock Out vs. Nets

The Dallas Mavericks (42-26) are set to take on the Brooklyn Nets (35-33) in part of an East Coast road trip on Wednesday without a key reserve.

Reggie Bullock remains away from the Mavs due to personal reasons. Dallas was also without Bullock in the lineup in Sunday's 95-92 at the Boston Celtics.

Donut 5: Timberwolves Lose Starter for Upcoming Game vs. Mavs?

A development on Tuesday that could potentially affect the Mavs is the injury status of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels. The Wolves announced that McDaniels suffered a right ankle sprain against the Spurs on Monday that will keep him out of action for at least two weeks, meaning that he'll miss Minnesota's two upcoming games against the Mavs on March 21 and March 25.

Donut 6: Kyrie Irving Continues League-Wide Scoring Trend

Mar 15, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) celebrates after scoring a career high 60 points against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 15, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives to the basket as Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (3) defends during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Mar 15, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) dribbles past Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (3) and guard Cole Anthony (50) during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

NBA League Pass, for all its faults, is worth the occasional mihaps. Look no further than the Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets game on Tuesday. Nets point guard Kyrie Irving detonated the Magic with 60 points, both a career and franchise high. This performance came just a day after we witnessed Karl-Anthony Towns scoring 60 points.

The 2021-2022 season will go down as the one of the more memorable seasons in light of the elite scoring perfomances.

Donut 7: On This Day

On March 16, 1991, a future Mav was born. Reggie "the Ram" Bullock breathed his first breath in North Carolina. The Mavericks wished him well on their Twitter account.

Donut 8: "No More Jealousy"

It became clear that Doncic — who has been the recipient of consecutive All-NBA First-Team nods — being the primary focus with the half-court offense without distractions was the optimal approach for the Mavericks.

What made moving on from Porzingis work was the Mavericks' ability to execute at a high-level on defense. While being without a rim protector with length, the Mavericks are communicating a lot more than they used to.

“(Kidd) is making us talk a lot more, letting us figure it out, asking questions and letting guys speak up,” Finney-Smith said. “I feel like we’ve been holding each other accountable this year, and as you can see, I feel like on our team there’s no jealousy now.

Donut 9: LeBron James is MAD

James, Bayless, and Westbrook Andrew D. Bernstein | Credit: NBAE via Getty Images Doncic moves on James James and Doncic

LeBron James is not having a good time.

In one of the saddest, yet predictable developments in the 2021-2022 season, the Los Lakers have failed in almost every aspect as a team. Sitting 10 games below .500, LA looks drastically different than the 2020 NBA championship squad.

In a recent loss vs. the Toronto Raptors, James expressed his frutations in the most furious of ways.

Donut 10: Memphis Grizzlies Top-3 Push

On a relatively quiet evening – for the Mavs' playoff race, not the NBA overall, as Kyrie Irving dropped 60 points for the Brooklyn Nets just a night after Karl-Anthony Towns did the same – the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Indiana Pacers for their fourth win in a row. Memphis remains a half-game ahead of the Golden State Warriors for the second-seed and a full five games ahead of the Mavs in the West standings.

Donut 11: Jason Terry Said What?

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Terry and Carlisle Kevin Sousa / USA TODAY Sports Terry with the Bucks Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Harris, Terry, and Nowitzki

“We were the second coming of Stockton and Malone in the way that we ran that two-man game. It was all because of you. I will forever be indebted to you."

Former Dallas Mavericks guard Jason Terry expressed those feelings in 2017 when Dirk Nowitzki joined the 30,000-points club. The duo seemed tied together for life.

Perhaps they still are, but despite Nowitzki and Terry winning the NBA championship together in 2011, No. 41 isn't the Jet's favorite teammate.

Terry shocked Mavs fans everywhere in a tribute video for Kevin Garnett's jersey retirement ceremony.

Donut 12: What's Next for Mavs?

The Dallas Mavericks hit the road for a nationally televised showdown against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. On display will be two of the hottest players in the league right now; The NBA announced Mavericks' Luka Doncic and Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant as the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week for March 7-13.

Rest advantage goes to Dallas as the Nets will be traveling home from Orlando for the second leg of a back-to-back. Brooklyn crushed the Magic, 150-108.