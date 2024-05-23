Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving Admits Anthony Edwards' Viral Comment Motivated Game 1 Performance
MINNEAPOLIS — Kyrie Irving was aggressive early in the Dallas Mavericks' 108-105 Game 1 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves to take a 1-0 series lead. He scored 24 of his 30 points in the first half, achieving his highest-scoring half of any game he's played this season after entering the game with a first-half average of 6.0 points per game in the postseason.
After the Timberwolves clinched a series victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinal series, Anthony Edwards was eager to call out his matchup will be Irving in his next series. “It’s gonna be fun, man," he said. "My matchup is gonna be Kyrie [Irving], so that’s gonna be fun. We’re gonna see what I can do versus him.”
Irving, who watched the Nuggets-Timberwolves Game 7 with his family at home, told TNT during his appearance on "Inside the NBA" that he used Edwards' comment as motivation in Game 1.
“I used it as motivation," Irving said. "When I was sitting at home and I saw it, I was like, ‘It’s just a nod of respect.’ I knew what type of game it was going to be, for Game 1 and also for the rest of the series.
"I was at home with my family watching Game 7 and then Ant comes out and says, ‘I got Kyrie.’ That’s a no-fear mentality, and that’s why we love Ant," Irving explained.
Irving told reporters in the postgame press conference that he admires Edwards's "no fear mentality," which leads to a respectful head-to-head match on the court.
“Yeah, no, as a peer, man, I love that. I love it, man," Irving said. "There’s nothing better when Ant was a little bit younger, I’m sure he was watching me, and when he was in high school, I was watching him. For me, it’s one of those exciting matchups that I look forward to, too.
"Right after the game, it was funny because he said it right then and there, and I think the whole world was looking like, ‘Okay, you better know what you’re talking about.’ I respect that, and that no-fear mentality he has is why I love him as a competitor and as a person," Irving continued.
"But when we’re on that court, I know he’s going to give his all, I’m going to give my all," Irving concluded. "And at the end of the game, it’s all up, and we’re in between those lines. He knows what it is, and I know what it is.”
Along with Irving's dynamic performance, Luka Doncic delivered a pivotal 33 ponts, eight assists, six rebounds, and three steals. P.J. Washington's 13 points and Daniel Gafford's 10 points rounded out the double fgure scoring nights. However, Dereck Lively II was an instrumental difference-maker with nine points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks, anchoring the defense and closed the game.
Next matchup involving Irving and Edwards will take place on Friday at Target Center. Minnesota will be motivated to avoid facing a 2-0 series deficit while having to travel to Dallas for the next two games of the series.
