Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Predicts Dallas Mavericks NBA Title Run
The Dallas Mavericks are a mere three victories away from an NBA Finals berth as they seek their first title since the 2011 season. On Wednesday night, the Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-105 to take a 1-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals.
Ahead of the Mavericks victory, three-time Super Bowl champion and Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes weighed in on the series in an appearance on First Things First on Fox Sports 1.
“It’s gonna be a hard series, but I think the Mavs have what it takes,” Mahomes said of the Mavericks' matchup against the Timberwolves. “… If Luka (Doncic) plays the way Luka can play, and Kyrie (Irving) is Kyrie, the Mavs have as good of a chance as anyone of winning it all.”
Mahomes' support of Dallas comes as no shock whatsoever. The Tyler, Texas native has adamantly supported the Mavericks franchise and has been in the stands a few times during the team's current playoff run.
This isn't even a homer take from Mahomes, either. The Mavericks are coming together at the right time. They've been a different beast on the defensive side of the ball after making key trades at the deadline and getting support on that end from rookie center Dereck Lively II.
The Mavericks will try and emulate what the Chiefs did this past season -- winning a championship in their respective leagues. Both Doncic and Mahomes are phenoms in their respective sport, and they've both got supporting casts that have been ridiculed, but it won't matter if the Mavericks can win on the biggest stage.
With a 1-0 series lead, the Mavericks stole a game from the No. 3-seeded Timberwolves to kick off the conference finals, giving them a series advantage when coming to home court advantage now.
