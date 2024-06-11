Mavericks' Kyrie Irving Has To Play Better, He Told His 'Hermano' Luka Doncic
Kyrie Irving has struggled to score in the first two games of the NBA Finals, averaging just 14 PPG while shooting 35% from the field. It's a far cry from the 27 PPG he averaged in the Western Conference Finals. Because of his lack of scoring, the Mavericks find themselves down 2-0 and he's taking the blame for it. At least, that's what he told Luka Doncic
Irving sat down with the media Tuesday afternoon and was asked about his talks with Doncic heading into Wednesday night's Game 3.
"It started with me," Irving said, "just telling my 'hermano' I gotta play better for him, alongside him, in order for us to accomplish our goal. We both have to be playing well and we both have to be doing the little things and doing whatever it takes to win... Just letting him know it’s my fault, taking accountability for not playing particularly well, but also I gotta trust my guys around me and have fun in the process.”
Irving has called Doncic his "hermano" throughout the season, which is Spanish for brother. The two have been much more connected this season than they were after the trade that brought Irving to Dallas at the 2023 trade deadline, spending more time together off the court at dinners and at each other's houses.
They were a dynamic duo this season, combining to average 59.5 PPG throughout the regular season, and have been instrumental in getting the Mavericks back to The Finals for the first time in 13 years. Still, these Finals haven't gone the way Irving would've hoped playing his former team, the Boston Celtics.
Irving has been in this position before, down 0-2 in The Finals and struggling to score, having 36 total points on 12/36 (33.3%) shooting through the first two games of the 2016 Finals. For the remaining five games, Irving averaged 30.8 PPG while shooting 50.8% from the field and hit one of the most iconic shots in NBA history to come back and beat the 73-9 Golden State Warriors.
If Dallas is to come back in this series, it's going to take Irving playing at his absolute best along with Doncic doing his Luka Magic.
Game 3 will be Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. CST in Dallas.
