Should Mavs Sign Danuel House?

The Texas native was recently waived by the Rockets.

Late Friday night, the NBA's waiver wire added a new player.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Houston Rockets waived veteran forward Danuel House.

In 16 games this season with the Rockets, House averaged 4.8 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.

House was once seen as a vital part of Houston's rotation, starting for the team during the 2020 NBA Playoffs before being suspended by violating bubble protocols.

Since his incident in the bubble, House was never the same player on offense, but his struggles coincided with the Rockets trading James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets and the team entering rebuild mode.

House is a player that prioritizes defense and benefits from having a primary playmaker alongside him that can set him up on the three-point line and take the pressure off him to produce on the offensive end. Sounds like he'd be a good fit next to Luka Doncic, doesn't it?

Head coach Jason Kidd said earlier this month that this team 'wasn't built to play defense', and even though numbers have improved on the defensive end, the team could look for an improvement.

While signing House could come with some baggage, a change of scenery could be exactly what House needs to revitalize his career.

He's 28, and is in the sweet spot of having some NBA mileage without it being a burden.

If the Mavs claim him on waivers, he'd account for less than $4 million to the cap. If he goes unclaimed, he could sign for even less.

Signing House is a low-risk, high-reward scenario that could give the Mavs an oomph they desperately need.