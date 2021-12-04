Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Grizzlies: 'We're Not Built to Play Defense'

The Dallas Mavericks have a handful of issues to address, but head coach Jason Kidd believes the team isn't built to play defense the way it needs to in order to contend, and he may have sent a public message to Mark Cuban and Nico Harrison. GAMEDAY vs. Memphis Grizzlies.

The Dallas Mavericks, after having a resounding, feel-good, and even historic, blowout win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, flipped the script at home on Friday night by getting embarrassingly blown out by that very same team, 107-91.

The crazy part? The Mavs also gave up 107 points to New Orleans on Wednesday night, yet won that game by 32 points. Despite the continued struggles on the offensive end in Dallas' most recent let down, head coach Jason Kidd thinks the other end of the court is where the Mavs need to improve... and that the improvement may be able to be made internally.

"This team is built to play offense," said Kidd. "This team isn't built to play defense. We have to get out of that mode."

That could be interpreted to be a public message to owner Mark Cuban and GM Nico Harrison to consider making a roster shakeup. … though we can assume the trio has already discussed these issues privately, too.

And to be completely honest, Kidd, despite being somewhat candid, could've been even more direct by leaving out the 'built to play offense' part. Because is that really even true when most of the games this season, even a handful of the wins, have been such a slog to watch?

And this isn't to say that Kidd can't improve some things himself when it comes to coaching, but the fact of the matter is that coaching isn't the Mavs biggest issue at the moment. It's roster additions by the front office that, again, for what feels like a yearly thing at this point, haven't worked out.

No matter what aspect of the game this current Mavs roster is best-suited for, it's been apparent that this current collection of players is not good enough to be a true contender in the Western Conference. Yes, Dallas is still high in the West standings, but that's only because the rest of the West's field is dealing with so many injury issues.

Can the Mavs, having now lost six of their last eight games, stop the bleeding with a bounce-back win against a Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies on the second night of a back-to-back? We will find out soon, but the clock is officially ticking for the Mavs to make a move or two, regardless of tonight's outcome.

INJURY REPORT: Dallas had not yet submitted an injury report as of 11:30 a.m. CT.

For Memphis: Ja Morant (ankle), Kyle Anderson (back), and Sam Merrill (ankle) are all out. Ziaire Williams (knee) is doubtful, and Brandon Clarke (knee) is questionable.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (11-10) vs. MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

WHEN: Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

ODDS: The Mavs are 4.5-point favorites over the Grizzlies.

NEXT: The Mavs will now get a few days to get rested before their next game on Tuesday against Kevin Durant, James Harden and the Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn Nets.

WATCH PARTY: On Friday, our Mavs Step Back Premium subscribers enjoyed our first exclusive virtual watch party of the season via Playback. The next watch party will be on Tuesday night for Mavs vs. Nets. If you aren't able to attend the games in person, this is next best alternative. Join us and have a good time with other MFFL company!