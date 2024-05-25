Dallas Mavericks Rally Down 18 Points to Beat Timberwolves: 3 Game-Changing Plays
You can never count out these Dallas Mavericks. They came back from down 17 against Oklahoma City in Game 6 and overcame that to win the series, they'd need to come back from down 18 in this game.
Anything that could've gone wrong in the first half did. Dallas couldn't rebound, couldn't make free throws, and couldn't defend ball screens in the first 20 minutes of this game. Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns were getting to the free-throw line, Naz Reid was making shots, and Dallas had a hard time getting anything going.
Minnesota took a 58-40 lead with just under 4 minutes remaining in the first half. This is where we pick up the plays.
It's hard to choose just three plays for a game like this, but I believe Dallas wouldn't have won this game without this stretch before halftime.
It starts with this Luka Doncic lob pass to Dereck Lively II. He'd get another lob to Lively the next possession, and it was something that was present for Dallas all night. Minnesota was so hyper-focused on Doncic and his getting to the rim that it opened up lobs passes to Lively and Daniel Gafford.
The Mavericks went on an 8-2 run before halftime to cut the lead to 12, and it could've been 10 if Kyrie Irving could've connected on another lob to Lively. Still, it was enough to give Dallas a chance in the second half. I believe it was Charles Barkley who said it at halftime, that if Minnesota lost the game, it was because of the stretch before halftime. I'm inclined to agree with him there.
There are a lot of plays to choose from in this game. Between Kyrie Irving's 9 points in the first four minutes of the 4th quarter, Dereck Lively II shutting down Anthony Edwards on their possession before the Luka game-winner, an insane Gafford block on one end and a somehow more insane scoop finish on the other end, Irving's 3 down 5 to cut the lead to 2 with just over a minute left... this play made a huge difference though.
This was originally called out on Dallas as Kyrie Irving hit Jaden McDaniels on the wrist and the ball went out of bounds, but Irving told Jason Kidd to challenge it. Since the officials can't retroactively call a foul on a review and only determine who the ball went out on, it's a brilliant decision and gave Dallas the ball.
Irving had just hit the 3 on the possession before to cut the lead to one possession. Instead of Minnesota getting a chance to score with a baseline out-of-bounds play, Dallas got the basketball in the final minute.
This is a rule that may need a change though. It's clear Irving fouled him on the wrist, but the officials can't call that in a review. I wouldn't be surprised to see that changed this offseason.
Well, duh. This had to be in here. Luka Doncic hits the game-winner by treating the Defensive Player of the Year to a dance and knocking down his signature step-back three. Doncic only hit one field goal in the fourth quarter and it was this dagger to complete Dallas' comeback.
Doncic was spectacular with his passing in the third quarter specifically, but finished with 32 points, 13 assists, and 10 rebounds, giving him five triple-doubles in this postseason run already.
Kyrie Irving struggled early but finished with 20 points on 4 made threes (all in the 4th quarter) and 6 assists. His spark is really what lifted Dallas early in the 4th quarter as it became a back-and-forth final 8 minutes, with the teams changing the lead 11 times in the 4th quarter.
Dallas' bigs were fantastic for the second game in a row, with Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II combining for 30 points, 14 rebounds, and 5 blocks (all 5 by Gafford), while shooting 14/16 from the floor. Lob passes were there all night and they were finishing. The first half was a struggle to rebound the ball but they did a much better job in the second half.
The Mavericks won this game despite shooting 15/22 from the free-throw line, including Irving missing two late, compared to Minnesota's 26/32 from the stripe. Minnesota has a lot to talk about before Game 3.
First, Karl-Anthony Towns has to be frustrated, as he was benched in the 4th quarter after shooting 4/16 in this game. He only played 26 minutes. Naz Reid was electric for the Timberwolves, shooting 7/9 from 3 for a team-high 23 points, and I honestly credit Minnesota's coaching staff for making the hard decision and riding the hot hand. Reid was their only source of offense in the fourth quarter, but Towns is a highly-paid player and will be upset. There's going to be blowback.
Anthony Edwards may have had 21 points, but he shot just 5/17 from the floor and 2/7 from 3. If it's not for his 9/10 from the free-throw line, he makes almost no impact in this game. Minnesota's coaching staff has to figure out a way to save him on the defensive end and have someone else guard Irving, because Edwards is clearly exhausted on the court.
Despite winning both games on the road, this series is far from over. Dallas was in this position three seasons ago against the Clippers before letting that series go by the wayside. Minnesota was just in this position last series, winning both games in Denver before the Nuggets pushed that series to 7 games. They'll have to protect homecourt in Dallas, starting with Game 3 on Sunday at 7 p.m. CST.
