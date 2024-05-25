WATCH: Luka Doncic Hits Game-Winning Three to Sink Timberwolves in Game 2 of WCF
The Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-108 in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals to take a 2-0 series lead, winning both games on the road. It took a big comeback in Game 2, as Dallas trailed by as many as 18 points in this game.
As the Mavericks started to come back in the 3rd quarter and early in the 4th, it was Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving fueling big basket after big basket. The Mavericks finally took a lead with 8 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter and it was back-and-forth from there. Minnesota led by 5 with 1:29 left, but a Kyrie Irving 3 cut the lead to 2 with 1:05 left. A miss from the midrange by Doncic and a knocked ball out of bounds off Jalen McDaniels with 12 second left set up Dallas' final possession.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic's Game-Winner Gives Dallas Mavericks 2-0 Series Lead Over Timberwolves
Rudy Gobert switched onto Doncic, Doncic rocked it back and forth, stepped back, drained the shot, and then proceeded to trash-talk Gobert walking back to his bench. He said after the game on Inside the NBA that he was a little surprised that they switched Gobert onto him. It was the only shot Doncic hit in the fourth quarter.
Dallas would get the stop on the other end, forcing a missed deep three by Naz Reid, and steal another win on the road.
The Mavericks go home with a 2-0 series lead and will play Game 3 in Dallas on Sunday at 7 p.m. CST.
READ MORE: Stephen A. Smith Believes Jalen Brunson Should Have Been Over Luka Doncic on All NBA
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Playoffs
Follow Austin Veazey on Twitter