DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been selected as part of the best team of the decade in the EuroLeague. While the Slovenian guard is juggling toilet paper at home amid the COVID-19 NBA Hiatus, he has been selected to the historic 2010-2020 team following a joint vote by fans, the media, coaches and captains of the 18 teams in this year's campaign.

The NBA’s reigning Rookie of the Year was playing through multiple injuries before the coronavirus halted play, yet, was still averaging close to 30 points per game. The Mavericks are 34-20 in games Doncic has played in this season.

Doncic starting playing basketball as a teenager, joining Real Madrid at 13 years old. He joins Kyle Hines and Juan Carlos Navarro as the third member of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague All-Decade Team, which will include 10 members.

Doncic dominated during his time in EuroLeague, leading Real Madrid to the 2017-18 EuroLeague title, earning Rising Star, EuroLeague MVP and Final Four MVP honors. His long list of accomplishments during his short stint is like no other performances in the league.

Now, the second-year Mavs guard hopes to lead Dallas to the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2016. Dallas won their 40th game just before the season was suspended on March 11.

That is, if the NBA resumes its season. The league went from hoping this would be a 30-day hiatus due to the Coronavirus outbreak to what is now a 90-day hiatus.

There is a bright side - rest to injured Mavs Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and Seth Curry would be good thing for their potential playoff appearance. And there is new optimism from owner Mark Cuban regarding a re-start of play. But for now? Luka gets to self-quarantine with yet another honor.