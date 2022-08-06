Skip to main content

Uncertainty Surrounds Tim Hardaway Jr's Future with Mavs

Is bringing Tim Hardaway Jr. back to Dallas in the best interest of the Mavs?

Last season, the Dallas Mavericks went into the postseason without their former third-leading scorer Tim Hardaway Jr. The Mavs shooting guard went down in January with a fractured metatarsal and he's yet to see the court since.

This off-season the Mavs have been trying to upgrade pieces around Luka Doncic. Their biggest concerns included trying to replace Jalen Brunson and getting help at the wing.

One upgrade option includes making a trade. This is where Hardaway comes into play. In a recent podcast episode, Cleveland reporter Jake Fisher described how Dallas considered trading their 10-year veteran.

“They also explored the trade market for him during the deadline and again this summer,” Fisher said. “He’s definitely a name they brought to other teams, but he hasn’t played in a year and they still got a lot of money left on that deal.”

The Mavs still owe Hardaway $54 million on the last three years of a four-year contract extension he signed last year.

Can Dallas afford to keep him?

The Mavs have mentioned their excitement to get Hardaway back. Dallas general manager Nico Harrison addressed it with NBA.com’s Mark Medina.

“It’s almost like getting a new free agent since, down the stretch, we didn’t have him,” Harrison said.

Owner Mark Cuban also joined in on the eagerness to have Hardaway Jr.  

“I think Timmy not being there hurt us (against Golden State),” Cuban told the Dallas Morning News. “He was our guy after Spencer Dinwiddie, Brunson, and Doncic, who could attack closeouts and is our best shooter.”

Can Hardaway have a bounce-back season?

Before the injury, Hardaway Jr. was struggling from the field. He was shooting below 34 percent from 3-point distance and 39 percent overall. 

He had his best season during the 2020-21. In 70 games, he averaged 16.6 points and shot 44.7 percent from the field. In the playoffs, his numbers were better. His biggest asset was his 3-point shooting, knocking down close to 40 percent.

Only time will tell if he can be that player again.

