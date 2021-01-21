Mavs at Pacers GAMEDAY: 1,000 Fans To Attend

Dallas looks to survive its "murderous week" on the road in an early tipoff vs. the Indiana Pacers.

The Dallas Mavericks are streaking... and not in a good way. Dallas looks to snap a three-game losing streak on the road in an early tipoff on Wednesday vs. the Indiana Pacers.

Coach Rick Carlisle and the Mavs look to right their "murderous week" against Carlisle's former team, where he coached for three seasons from 2003-07 and amassed a 181-147 (.552) record. Carlisle took over the Mavs in 2008.

They will do so with the following lineups pitted against one another: Mavs starters: Hardaway, Green, Porzingis, Brunson, Doncic; Pacers starters McDermott, J. Holiday, Sabonis, Sumner, Brogdon.

They will also do so in the presence of 1,000 fans in the building at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, just the second time this season fans have been in attendance at a Mavs game.

"Having fans at an NBA game, I think,'' Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said, "is welcome to all of us.

[READ: NEW: Delonte West Journey To Recovery - A Reunion & A Job]

The Pacers suffered a key injury as Myles Turner injured his hand in Sunday's game vs. the Clippers and is questionable to play against the Mavericks. Indiana will also be without T.J. Warren and Caris LeVert, while Jeremy Lamb (knee) is also questionable.

DALLAS INJURY REPORT The Mavs continue to play shorthanded.

Dorian Finney-Smith (health and safety protocols) is out; Tim Hardaway Jr. (left groin strain) is probable; Maxi Kleber (health and safety protocols) is out; Dwight Powell (health and safety protocols) is out; Josh Richardson (health and safety protocols) is out

PORZINGIS VS. PACERS: History shows that Porzingis is extra-unicorn-y vs. Indiana... averaging 20.6 points per game and scoring 35 or more in two of his last three games against the Pacers.

ODDS: Mavs are 1.5-point underdogs. Over/under is 217.5 points.

RECORDS: Dallas Mavericks (6-7) vs. Indiana Pacers (8-5)

WHEN: Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 6:00pm CT

LOCATION: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass, ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM

FINAL WORD: Porzingis, who made his season debut last Wednesday, on his first week back:

“I think you can see that with every game I’m feeling more and more comfortable out there and trying to find my groove as well as us as a team... We have new guys that I’m playing with right now and we don’t have some guys that we’re used to having. So it’s always an adjustment and it’s never the same situation and every game is different.”

CONTINUE READING: Mavs Artist Willie Cauley-Stein: On Jimi Hendrix & Pac-Man