NEW: Delonte West Journey To Recovery - A Reunion & A Job

First, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban gave us a new picture of a troubled former NBA standout in rehab. Next, Delonte West got back on to a basketball court. Now, he has landed firmly on his feet.

Delonte West's journey to recovery began just over three and a half months ago, with the help of Dallas Mavs owner Mark Cuban, who reunited the one-time Maverick with his mother and assisted in placing him in a rehab center.

Cuban also reportedly helped finance West's treatment at the facility, where the 37-year-old former NBA guard has been making substantial progress.

Now, West's journey has taken yet another step in a positive direction, as he has reportedly found a job at the very same facility which assisted him in his rehabilitation.

West's journey is of course far from over, but with yet another step completed in his comeback story, West remains a shining example that with enough care and empathy, no one is beyond help.

More on Delonte West's recent struggles are detailed below:

READ MORE: LOOK: Delonte West Is Back On A Basketball Court

Recently, Cuban tweeted: "Ladies & Gentlemen, I present to you, Delonte West. A long, long, long way to go, but he has taken the first steps and shared these with all of us as a thank you for the love and support.''

READ MORE: Can Mark Cuban Help Save Delonte West's Life?

This is not the first time that Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has tried to intervene and help the troubled Delonte West. But maybe it will be the best time - literally a life-saving time.

Cuban, along with other members of the NBA family, have tried for years to contact and guide West, the former NBA standout who has often been photographed roaming the streets of various cities, including Dallas. A recent photo of West motivated Cuban to try again, this time, according to TMZ, ending up in the two meeting at a gas station on Monday.

READ MORE: The Dehumanization of Delonte West - Sports Illustrated