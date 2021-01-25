Mavs At The Quarter Mark: GAMEDAY Vs. Denver

The Dallas Mavericks look to bounce back against an impressive Denver Nuggets team and Nikola Jokic.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks look to bounce back against an impressive Denver Nuggets team and Nikola Jokic, the big man who is nearly averaging a triple-double.

At the conclusion of tonight's game, the Mavs will officially be one-fourth through their 72-game NBA season. In the tight Western Conference and shortened 2020-21 season, every game counts, so ... a Dallas victory over Denver would go a long way in getting over the letdown of losing to Houston on Saturday night.

These two teams have met once this season; the Mavericks won outright as underdogs in Denver 124-117 on Jan. 7.

Monday night's game also marks the start of five Mavericks outings in seven nights. Dallas continues to get by without four key rotational players missing because of COVID-19 protocol; Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell and Josh Richardson. All four Mavs average at least 20 minutes per game.

Denver is coming off a pair of overtime dramatic wins on Friday and Saturday at Arizona. The Nuggets have won eight of their last 11 games.

ODDS: Mavs are 1.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 222.5 points.

BETTING TRENDS: The Mavericks are 6-2 against-the-spread in their last eight games following a double-digit loss at home and 5-1 ATS in their last six games as an underdog.

RECORDS: Dallas Mavericks (8-8) vs. Denver Nuggets (9-7)

WHEN: Monday, January 27, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass, ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM

FINAL WORD: Coach Rick Carlisle after the Mavs ugly loss to the Spurs:

“No excuses. Rough week, but that’s a part of the NBA. Everybody’s going to go through it at some point. We didn’t play well enough. The energy was a factor. We were able to get it up in spurts. But we weren’t able to sustain it. They had more juice.”