Sluggish Dallas Mavs Drop Game to Houston Rockets

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks end their "grueling week" with a defeat to in-state foe Houston Rockets, 133-108. Shorthanded, the Mavs lacked life on the second night of a back-to-back and Dallas' fifth game in seven days.

A sluggish start plagued the Dallas (8-8) squad, trailing by double-digits in only five minutes of play. Houston's DeMarcus Cousins came out strong, scoring a quick eight points. Entering tonight, Cousins was shooting 26 percent from the field this season. Tonight, Cousins finished with 28 points on 9-of-15 shooting.

By the wrap of the first quarter, the Rockets (6-9) had scored 5-of-10 three-pointers, compared to Dallas' 1-of-3 mark from beyond the arc.

“This has been a grueling week," said coach Rick Carlisle. "This is the culmination of it tonight."

Kristaps Porzingis was out as a precaution on the second night of the back-to-back. The Mavs continue to be without Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell, and Josh Richardson will all remain out due to health & safety protocols. Richardson has returned to Dallas from Denver, where he had been quarantined along with Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell.

Down 11 points at halftime, the Mavs went on a 12-4 run to start the second half, suddenly awake. However, they could not slow the Rockets, who scored 104 points in the first three quarters. The Mavs never led throughout the game. The loss moves the Mavs to 1-1 vs. the Rockets this season.

On the bright side, Boban Marjanovic had a solid game for Dallas off the bench, highlighted by some beautiful dunks, finishing with a double-double. Luka Doncic lead the team with 26 points.

On a side note, Dallas rookie Josh Green knocked down his first career three-pointer.

A peak ahead at the schedule shows no slow for the Mavs. After a day off, Dallas has another run of four games in six nights. Next up, Dallas hosts the Denver Nuggets at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Monday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 PM CT.