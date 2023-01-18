Mavs vs. Hawks Preview: Doncic & Young Forever Linked Through Draft & Trade

The Dallas Mavericks face the Atlanta Hawks at home Wednesday evening. Luka Doncic and Trae Young continue their respective NBA journeys, linked by the historic 2018 draft-day trade.

Following a two-game losing streak to the Portland Trail Blazers, the Dallas Mavericks (24-21) seek a bounce-back victory over the Atlanta Hawks (22-22). Aside from the playoff-seeding implications of the matchup, star power fuels this inter-conference bout.

Thankfully, for the suffering Dallas defense, help is on the way. Without a plethora of rotation players, the Mavs allowed 276 points in two games over the weekend. After missing a combined 34 games, Dorian Finney-Smith (right adductor strain) and Josh Green (right elbow strain) are listed as questionable, meaning they could play on Wednesday.

On the other side of the ball, the Hawks are dangerously close to sliding out of the play-in position in the East. Amid player-coach conflict, Atlanta's offense ranks the ninth worst in the league when it comes to offensive rating. Riding a three-game winning streak, though, the Hawks at least grabbed the wheel before their team veered out of control.

Injuries and chemistry issues aside, Luka Doncic and Trae Young dominate Wednesday night's preview content. The two superstars will forever link to the 2018 NBA draft, no matter their situation. Since joining the league, Doncic and Young breathed life into franchises heading nowhere. Both players found success by reaching their team's respective Conference Finals, separated by only a season.

For the seventh time, Doncic faces his friendly rival.

Could this rivalry become a partnership at some point? Less than a month ago, oddsmakers pegged the Mavs as being Trae Young's next team if he's ever traded. It's an interesting tidbit to keep in mind as we watch Doncic and Young go at it on Wednesday.

FUN FACT: While the two stars share similarities regarding playoff success and accolades, one-on-one success is easier to compare. Doncic has the upper hand in the friendly rivalry with four wins in six games vs. Young. Individual statistics also fall in No. 77's favor, as he leads Young in points, rebounds and blocks in the six games.

RECORDS: Dallas Mavericks (24-21), Atlanta Hawks (22-22)

WHEN: Wednesday, January 18, 2023 - 6:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV: ESPN, Bally Sports Southwest, League Pass

RADIO: 97.1 The Freak

ODDS: The Mavericks are 3.5 favorites over the Hawks.

NEXT UP: Dallas battles the Miami Heat on Friday.

FINAL WORD: "I feel like, if I was 6'8, I'd be just like Luka", Young stated on J.J. Redick's podcast last May.

Aside from the aforementioned friction with Nate McMillan, Young's hindrance on-court stems from his lack of height and overall build. While Doncic seldom experiences turbulence in a one-on-one assignment, Young has trouble with bigger guards, and offenses attack his weaknesses.

Perhaps Young's statement does hold weight, though, as he averages 9.8 assists per contest without the size to look over defenders. Also, like Doncic, Young tore the heart out of a fanbase in the postseason. In the Hawks' star's case, it was the New York Knicks, whereas Doncic did the same to the Phoenix Suns.

The two stars align in many ways, and Wednesday night is yet another installment of that.

