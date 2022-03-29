Ruffled Feathers: Mavs Bench Frustrates Jazz Star Donovan Mitchell

The Dallas Mavericks' bench has made it a habit of getting under opponents' skin this season.

The Dallas Mavericks' bench made headlines after their previous matchup against the Utah Jazz for comments made to Rudy Gobert. With Gobert being a late scratch for Sunday's game, the focus of the Mavs' bench shifted to Donovan Mitchell throughout the night.

Mitchell, who rolled his ankle during the Jazz's loss to the Mavericks, finished his performance with 12 points while shooting 4-13 from the floor and 1-4 from beyond the arc.

During the game, a member of the Jazz media characterized Mitchell's talking with the Mavericks' bench as him voicing frustration with Dallas coach Jason Kidd for using a full-court press.

In the post-game press conference, though, Mitchell made it clear he was not talking to Kidd, and he also stated that he had no issue with the Mavericks deploying a full-court press. Mitchell took it a step further and voiced his displeasure with the media member for essentially guessing and putting out false information.

“For me, you don’t know what I said. Maybe it seemed like I was out here complaining about getting a full-court [press]," Mitchell said. "But, I think it’s crazy that you can just say that and it’s open for interpretation. That’s crazy, to be honest with you.

"I know you’ve got a job to do and all that but for you to just put something out there that’s just assumed and that’s just what it is, that ain’t cool in my honest opinion.”

Mitchell then explained that he was talking to the Mavericks' bench late in the game, and that he wasn't mad at the defense deploying a full-court press, even with him suffering a sprained ankle. Instead, he was surprised that Dallas didn't look to attack him more in pick-and-roll situations given the injury.

“That isn’t why. I wasn’t mad at [the full-court press]," said Mitchell. "I’m surprised I wasn’t put in a pick-and-roll. I would go right at me if I saw anyone else on their team with a hurt ankle. I would have gone right at them. That’s just a part of the game. It wasn’t about getting a guy off of me. If I’m out there, then I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do.”

The Mavericks' bench has now become the focus of two Jazz stars' postgame comments after Utah losses. For what could be a potential playoff matchup, that's another advantage that Dallas will gladly take.