Theo Pinson Explains How Mavs Bench 'Got Into Rudy Gobert's Head'

The Dallas Mavericks bench received backlash from Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert. Theo Pinson reveals what they did to cause that reaction.

When the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Utah Jazz on March 7, among the top storylines after the game was Rudy Gobert's vocal displeasure with the conduct of Dallas' bench throughout the game. 

Gobert went as far as to say the Mavericks' bench said disrespectful things that would never be said to his face.

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz, Dwight Powell, Dallas Mavericks

Robert Gobert vs. Mavericks

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz, Dwight Powell, Dallas Mavericks

Dwight Powell Attempts Finish Against Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz, Dwight Powell, Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic Grabs Rebound vs. Jazz

“There’s a lot of things being said that wouldn’t be said outside a basketball court. A lot of things I don’t say,” Gobert explained. “I’m not perfect, but I don’t say things to guys that I wouldn’t tell them to their face outside the locker room. It’s a lot of talk.

“The officials have got to get to a point where they check — on both sides — that no lines have been crossed, verbally or with actions,” he said. “There was a lot of things being said out there. At some point, we’re men, too. My thing is, I’ve gotta keep my mind in the right place. My team needs me in the game."

It's obvious that the Mavs truly got under Gobert's skin, because he didn't stop there.

"You’ve got guys on the bench that don’t play that just keep talking and saying some stuff, and the officials can hear and they don’t do anything. As a man, it’s like, is it worth being suspended? We shouldn’t have to ask ourselves that question,” Gobert continued. 

“[The refs] have to do a better job keeping that in check. It’s actions, but the words carry weight. If someone is disrespected, at some point, as men, we’re gonna ask ourselves: Do we want to stay on the court, or penalize our team and stand up for ourselves? I usually take the first option."

What did the Mavericks bench do to upset Gobert? Theo Pinson explained on the Locked On Mavs podcast how they flustered the Jazz star.

"We didn't even say anything crazy," Pinson said. "He did a hook shot that hit Jerry West on the backboard and we were just like 'Woah, what was that.' I think it got into his head that we were like 'What was that?' I think that we had him for the rest of the game."

Theo Pinson, Dallas Mavericks

Theo Pinson vs. Jazz

Theo Pinson, Dallas Mavericks

Theo Pinson on Mavericks' Bench

Theo Pinson, Dallas Mavericks

Theo Pinson & Kristaps Porzingis

It appears the play Pinson was referring to occurred when Gobert tried to post-up Dwight Powell after Mike Conley's rejection of a ball screen. Instead of using his left hand for a regular hook attempt, Gobert tried to finish with his right hand at an awkward angle — resulting in a miss that did not come close to converting. 

Making comments about opposing players is commonplace in the NBA, and it's even become a staple of Dorian Finney-Smith's performances. After taking and making big corner 3s, he's always waiting to talk at the opposing team's bench players.

“I love being in front of their bench,” Finney-Smith said. “It’s one of those things where you’re just waiting for anybody to say something just so you can bark back at them after you make (the three-pointer). But that’s my spot.”

Gobert finished his performance against the Mavericks with 12 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks on 3-5 shooting in 28 minutes. The Mavs and Jazz will meet one more time in the regular season on March 27.

