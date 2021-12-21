WATCH: Mavs' Boban Featured in New State Farm Campaign

Dallas Mavericks big man Boban Marjanovic is getting more television time with his new State Farm commercial that officially debuts on Christmas Day. Here's a sneak peek.

Dallas Mavericks big man Boban Marjanovic is no stranger to the spotlight these days. Whether its being super-efficient for the Mavs off the bench or an occasional starter when his name is called, being cheered on by the crowd as he uses a mop to reach a basketball that has gotten stuck on top of the backboard, or staring in the movie 'John Wick' and Goldfish commercials, the 7'3 gentle giant can do it all, both on and off the court.

Today, Mavs fan-favorite Marjanovic is adding to his growing television resumé, as State Farm announced that he'll be a part of their new "Challenge Your Assumptions" campaign, which will debut on Christmas Day during the NBA's full slate of games.

The new campaign, Challenge Your Assumptions, will focus on common assumptions fans make about the game, players and themes of basketball, featuring some familiar faces like Chris Paul, as well as several new players (and even coaches). New additions to the State Farm roster this season include Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young and Dallas Mavericks center Boban Marjanović, who were previously featured in ESPN co-branded campaigns from the brand. Fans can also expect to see storylines starring a WNBA player and an NBA2K gamer in later chapters of the campaign. ... The first two spots, titled “Photo Shoot” and “Rings,” will premiere on Dec. 25, taking advantage of the historically large audience that tunes in for the NBA’s Christmas Day games. The campaign will span across broadcast, online videos, owned social channels, athletes’ social channels and paid partnerships specific to the basketball audience. Fans will see how the new narrative unfolds throughout the season with a two-phased launch of multiple spots between December and May. - State Farm

Mavericks fans already had a lot to look forward to on Christmas as Dallas plays the Utah Jazz on the ESPN night cap at 9:30 p.m. central time with the hope that superstar Luka Doncic will have returned to action by then. Now, everyone can look forward to seeing a little extra Boban as well, and who doesn't want that? We consider it as a bonus stocking-stuffer.

Check out Boban's new State Farm commercial here: