Ben Simmons Trade Rumor: Could Mavs Be West Team Nets Contacted?

With turmoil brewing in Brooklyn, Ben Simmons has been linked in trade rumors to a mystery Western Conference team.

The Brooklyn Nets haven't gotten off to an ideal start to the 2022-23 regular season, to say the least. 

On top of playing below-average basketball paired with Kyrie Irving's recent promotion of an antisemitic film, Nets coach Steve Nash was fired — or mutually parted ways — on Tuesday morning prior to Brooklyn’s 108-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls, bringing their record to 2-6 on the season.

As for the below-average basketball being played, Ben Simmons has played a considerable part in that. He has yet to return to his All-NBA form following his departure from Philadelphia and numerous injuries. Simmons has seemed disinterested at times and frankly looks scared on the offensive end of the floor, avoiding any and all chances to shoot the ball. 

Ian Begley of SNYtv reported on Tuesday that the Nets have had discussions on “cursory trade ideas” in efforts to improve the team's shooting. Simmons’ name apparently came up in those trade discussions with one Western Conference team. 

Now, who that Western Conference team is, is unknown. But could it possibly be the Dallas Mavericks?

The Mavericks are indeed a Western Conference team and have a number of veteran shooters, as Begley noted was the focus for the Nets. For Dallas, acquiring a talent like Simmons would've been more appealing prior to the end of his run in Philadelphia, but his lingering injury history on top of his contract and recent dispiriting play shouldn't entice Nico Harrison and company to come calling.

Though, if Dallas were interested, a framework of Tim Hardaway Jr. and Davis Bertans for Simmons would fit the bill monetarily. Would that scratch the shooter itch for Brooklyn enough to part with the upside of Simmons, despite the somewhat depleted trade value?

At this point with how dysfunctional the Nets' situation looks, nothing would come as a surprise.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.

