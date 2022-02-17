Thompson To Sign With Bulls; GM Nico Harrison Explains Mavs Buyout Plans

The Dallas Mavericks could use another big man on the NBA buyout market, but Tristan Thompson won’t be an option, as he will sign elsewhere.

The buyout market is expected to heat up over the next few days with Thursday's slate of games being the final one before the All-Star Break. Will the Dallas Mavericks get involved to make a signing?

Goran Dragic has reached an agreement with the San Antonio Spurs on a buyout after being included in a trade prior to the deadline. He is expected to have a robust market after appearing in just five games this season, but the Dallas Maverick is no longer in the mix after acquiring Spencer Dinwiddie.

With Kristaps Porzingis being dealt to the Washington Wizards without a center coming back in return, there's been some speculation about whether the Mavericks should pursue a big man in the buyout market.

Mavericks president of basketball operations and general manager Nico Harrison has expressed repeatedly that a 'full roster' makes it unlikely for a buyout signing to occur since they'd have to release somebody they don't feel comfortable parting with.

“We think we know who all is going to get bought out," Harrison told Dalton Trigg on The Mavs Step Back Podcast.“But at the end of the day, we have 15 roster spots already filled, and for us to bring someone in, whoever that person could be, we’d have to release somebody, and I don’t think we want to do that.

“I think we like our roster how it is, and there’s no one that I would feel comfortable releasing at this point to add room for somebody else.”

Had the Mavericks been interested in a potential buyout signing to add another big man into the mix, Tristan Thompson was considered one of the top options set to be available. There was speculation that he would find his way to the Los Angeles Lakers, but instead, he is set to join the Chicago Bulls.

If the Mavericks were to experience a shift in their evaluation of the buyout market and do indeed seek to sign a big man, some of the other names that are expected to be available include Robin Lopez, Derrick Favors, DeAndre Jordan, and Paul Millsap, but even then, it's no guarantee all of them end up being attainable.