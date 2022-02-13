Goran Dragic Getting Spurs Buyout; Can Luka Doncic's Mavs Still Sign Him?

The Dallas Mavericks previously were linked to Goran Dragic ahead of his buyout. Here's where the NBA veteran may sign.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks long have been linked to Goran Dragic as a potential buyout suitor since he was dealt to the Miami Heat in the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade in the offseason.

Dragic did not last long during his time with the Toronto Raptors. He appeared in just five total games before both sides agreed for him to be away from the team. He last appeared in a game back in November and has been waiting for a resolution since.

The Raptors are having a strong season and decided to use Dragic's expiring $19.4 million contract paired with a first-round pick to add a key contributor at the trade deadline.

The move Toronto ended up making was for Thaddeus Young from the San Antonio Spurs, who are now expected to reach a buyout agreement with Dragic—making him the most highly sought after talent soon to hit the buyout market.

According to ESPN, a buyout for Dragic is expected to occur 'in the coming week' and there are emerging suitors for his services, including the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

After the Mavericks pulled off the trade to send Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans, with Dinwiddie expected to fill a key role off the bench, that role Dragic was expected to fill here? It is essentially already filled.

Among the emerging suitors for Dragic include the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors—joining teams like the LA Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, and Brooklyn Nets that were all previously linked.

One of the key outcomes to watch for the Mavericks will be to watch if Dragic ends up signing with a rival contender in the Western Conference. The Warriors landing his services would be the biggest threat to Dallas.