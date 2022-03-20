Running Out of Gas: Doncic's Big Night Not Enough as Mavs Fall to Hornets

Despite the second-consecutive loss, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks still had a success five-game road trip.

Coming off a tough 111-101 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Dallas Mavericks hoped to bounce back strong against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday to cap off a successful five-game road trip.

Following some strong words from coach Jason Kidd after that disappointing loss, the Mavs weren't able to jump back win column, as they got blown out by the Hornets, 129-108. Dallas dropped to 43-28 overall and finished its road trip with a 3-2 record. The Mavs also dropped to 6-5 on the second night of back-to-backs.

After having an uncharacteristic low-scoring night in Philly, MVP candidate Luka Doncic was about the only bright spot for the Mavs on a night where everything else seemed to go against them. Doncic finished with 37 points (13-of-20 shooting from the field), four rebounds and three assists in just 30 minutes though three quarters. He scored 22 points in the third quarter alone before the game got out of hand.

After a series of unforced errors that resulted in a loss the night before, the Mavs weren't able to tighten things up in Charlotte, as they turned the ball over 13 times. Dallas will be glad to get Spencer Dinwiddie (injury management) and Reggie Bullock (personal reasons) back in action – likely as soon as Monday.

The Hornets had a well-rounded scoring effort with seven players scoring double-digit points. Charlotte was led by Myles Bridges and P.J. Washington, who scored 23 and 21 points respectively. Rising superstar LaMelo Ball finished with 17 points and seven assists.

Next up, the Mavs will travel back home to Dallas for a huge head-to-head matchup with the red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night. After another home game against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, the Mavs will then travel to Minnesota for another game against the Wolves.

Minnesota is just 1.5 games back of Dallas in the Western Conference playoff standings, so Dallas must take care of business if it wants to avoid potentially being in a Play-In Tournament situation.