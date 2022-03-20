Skip to main content

Running Out of Gas: Doncic's Big Night Not Enough as Mavs Fall to Hornets

Despite the second-consecutive loss, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks still had a success five-game road trip.

Coming off a tough 111-101 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Dallas Mavericks hoped to bounce back strong against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday to cap off a successful five-game road trip.

Following some strong words from coach Jason Kidd after that disappointing loss, the Mavs weren't able to jump back win column, as they got blown out by the Hornets, 129-108. Dallas dropped to 43-28 overall and finished its road trip with a 3-2 record. The Mavs also dropped to 6-5 on the second night of back-to-backs.

USATSI_17933324

Luka Doncic vs. Terry Rozier

USATSI_17933289

Jalen Brunson leads a fast break.

USATSI_17933323

Doncic passes through the Hornets defense.

After having an uncharacteristic low-scoring night in Philly, MVP candidate Luka Doncic was about the only bright spot for the Mavs on a night where everything else seemed to go against them. Doncic finished with 37 points (13-of-20 shooting from the field), four rebounds and three assists in just 30 minutes though three quarters. He scored 22 points in the third quarter alone before the game got out of hand.

After a series of unforced errors that resulted in a loss the night before, the Mavs weren't able to tighten things up in Charlotte, as they turned the ball over 13 times. Dallas will be glad to get Spencer Dinwiddie (injury management) and Reggie Bullock (personal reasons) back in action – likely as soon as Monday.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17924808
Play

Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Hornets: Dallas Missing Surging Star

Spencer Dinwiddie who hit back-to-back buzzer-beaters this week, is listed as out due to a right knee "recovery."

By Bri Amaranthus8 hours ago
8 hours ago
D8903F71-5925-4CA2-8D25-8CD749AF8616
Play

Lakers’ LeBron James Offers 1-Word Take on Deshaun Watson Trade

LeBron is a Dallas Cowboys fan. But as a native Ohioan - and a two-time member of the Cleveland Cavaliers - he’s also a hometown supporter.

By Mike Fisher9 hours ago
9 hours ago
USATSI_17924801
Play

Mavs Can't Pull Off Another Comeback, Fall at 76ers

Dallas Mavericks hoped to remain unbeaten on their road trip, but Joel Embiid and James Harden had other plans

By Dalton Trigg23 hours ago
23 hours ago

The Hornets had a well-rounded scoring effort with seven players scoring double-digit points. Charlotte was led by Myles Bridges and P.J. Washington, who scored 23 and 21 points respectively. Rising superstar LaMelo Ball finished with 17 points and seven assists.

USATSI_17932628

Dorian Finney-Smith challenges Miles Plumlee.

USATSI_17933308

Dwight Powell went 0-for-4 from the field in 22 minutes.

USATSI_17933284

Isaiah Thomas spent less than 24 hours with the Mavs earlier this season on a hardship contract.

Next up, the Mavs will travel back home to Dallas for a huge head-to-head matchup with the red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night. After another home game against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, the Mavs will then travel to Minnesota for another game against the Wolves.

Minnesota is just 1.5 games back of Dallas in the Western Conference playoff standings, so Dallas must take care of business if it wants to avoid potentially being in a Play-In Tournament situation.

USATSI_17924808
News

Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Hornets: Dallas Missing Surging Star

By Bri Amaranthus8 hours ago
D8903F71-5925-4CA2-8D25-8CD749AF8616
News

Lakers’ LeBron James Offers 1-Word Take on Deshaun Watson Trade

By Mike Fisher9 hours ago
USATSI_17924801
News

Mavs Can't Pull Off Another Comeback, Fall at 76ers

By Dalton Trigg23 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks
News

NBA MVP Race: Mavs' Luka Doncic Enters Top 5

By Grant AfsethMar 18, 2022
USATSI_17910044
News

Mavs Miracle: Dinwiddie Providing Big Shot(s) in Arm

By Richie WhittMar 18, 2022
23CF365A-1CAE-48C2-BD06-CBE876D9F940
News

Mavs Donuts, Dinwiddie Stat, Cuban Responds to Allegations, Flustered Durant

By Lance RobersonMar 18, 2022
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
News

Luka Doncic MVP Play Puts Mavs Atop NBA Rankings

By Grant AfsethMar 18, 2022
USATSI_17820906_168388359_lowres
News

Will Mavs Madness Continue? GAMEDAY vs. 76ers

By Bri AmaranthusMar 18, 2022