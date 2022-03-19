Mavs Can't Pull Off Another Comeback, Fall at 76ers

Dallas Mavericks hoped to remain unbeaten on their road trip, but Joel Embiid and James Harden had other plans

The streaking Dallas Mavericks rode into Friday night's matchup at the star-studded Philadelphia 76ers having won 14 of their last 17 games, including back-to-back thrillers at the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.

But momentum comes to an end at some point, as the Mavs were unable to pull off another huge fourth quarter comeback in a 111-101 loss at Wells Fargo Center. Dallas falls to 3-1 on their current five-game road trip and 43-27 overall.

© Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic passes over James Harden. © Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports Spencer Dinwiddie challenges Tyrese Maxey. © Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports Jalen Brunson drives on Joel Embiid.

Luka Doncic, who has forged his way into the MVP conversation, struggled, finishing with 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists while shooting just 5-20 from the floor, including 2-10 from deep. Doncic also turned the ball six times as Philadelphia did a great job staying active in the passing lanes throughout the game.

Joel Embiid, considered a top MVP candidate with Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic, was brilliant once again with 32 points, eight rebounds, four assists and five steals. Embiid also shot an efficient 11-20 and 8-9 from the free-throw line. James Harden, the other half of the Sixers' star duo, pitched in with 24 points, seven rebounds and 13 assists.

© Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports Dwight Powell attacks James Harden. © Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic defends James Harden. © Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson both scored in double figures.

With Doncic having a rare off night, Jalen Brunson gave it his all in his personal homecoming. The former star with the Villanova Wildcats showed shades of his old March Madness self by leading the Mavs with 24 points and dishing out four assists. Every other starter for Dallas scored in double digits.

This was a case of a really good team losing to another really good team playing at home.

Next up, the Mavs will finish off their five-game road trip looking to bounce back Saturday night against the Charlotte Hornets before returning home for games against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets.