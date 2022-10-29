Christian Wood's All-Star Dreams Could Be Coming True with Mavs

Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood is in the best position he's ever been in so far during his seven-year NBA career.

Just four games into the 2022-23 season, Wood is flourishing in his new role in Dallas, averaging 21.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game while shooting 61.9 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from 3-point range.

In a recent Q&A with HoopsHype, the versatile big man spoke on his start with Dallas, including playing with MVP candidate Luka Doncic and goals for his career going forward.

"Individually, of course, I want to be an All-Star in this league," said Wood. "I think I have a good chance if I get the time and the minutes to show what I can really do. I think I can definitely make a case for that."

That case is definitely being made, despite Wood currently playing the sixth-man rule for the Mavericks to start the season. If Wood eventually cracks Jason Kidd's starting lineup, and his minutes increase from roughly 26 minutes per game closer to the 30-32 range, Wood could easily find himself in Utah for the All-Star Game come February.

The Mavericks mark Wood's seventh team in his seven-year career – that's not common, especially for a someone of Wood's talent. He's been in some really unfortunate team situations, and now, he's taking advantage of the first true winning opportunity he's ever been in. Granted, Wood has only been a Maverick for four games, but the way it's looking, a long-term home in Dallas looks to be plausible – especially if he wants to keep winning.

"I want to try to win as many games as I can. I want to get to the playoffs. I haven’t been to the playoffs one time in my career. I want to try to make a run in the playoffs."

Well Christian, it seems that you're in the right spot.

