'We're Going to Be a Scary Team': Christian Wood on Playing with Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood has found himself a part of a winning culture for the first time in his seven-year career. With that winning culture comes playing alongside the likes of superstar Luka Doncic.

In a recent Q&A with HoopsHype, Wood spoke on playing with Doncic and how the Slovenian superstar has 'opened up the offense' for the Mavericks' newcomer.

"It’s opened up the offense for me a lot. There’s a lot more spacing where I can shoot or make a play off the dribble," Wood said when asked about his connection with Doncic. "They’ve trusted me to make plays off the dribble. I’m just waiting to get more time with him. I think when that happens, we’re going to be a scary team."

A scary team is right, as Wood has made an immediate impact on the Mavericks so far this season. Through four games with Dallas, Wood is averaging 21.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game while shooting 61.9 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from 3-point range.

The budding chemistry between Doncic and Wood early on is what Dallas hoped for when the Mavericks acquired Kristaps Porzingis in 2019. Both big men knock down perimeter jumpers at an above-average clip for their size, but Wood's proficiency in the pick-and-roll with Doncic has the potential to blow what No. 77 had with Porzingis out of the water.

"He's an amazing player. He listens to us, he accepts his role. He's just doing amazing stuff out there," Doncic said after Dallas' 41-point victory over the Grizzlies on Oct. 22.

Again, the Mavericks are only four games into the Christian Wood experiment, but the science lab hasn't blown up yet — in fact, the chemistry brewing between Doncic and Wood is looking like the steal of the offseason.

