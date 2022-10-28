Skip to main content

'We're Going to Be a Scary Team': Christian Wood on Playing with Luka Doncic

The growing chemistry between Luka Doncic and Christian Wood has shown glimpses of an unstoppable offensive duo.

Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood has found himself a part of a winning culture for the first time in his seven-year career. With that winning culture comes playing alongside the likes of superstar Luka Doncic.

In a recent Q&A with HoopsHype, Wood spoke on playing with Doncic and how the Slovenian superstar has 'opened up the offense' for the Mavericks' newcomer.

"It’s opened up the offense for me a lot. There’s a lot more spacing where I can shoot or make a play off the dribble," Wood said when asked about his connection with Doncic. "They’ve trusted me to make plays off the dribble. I’m just waiting to get more time with him. I think when that happens, we’re going to be a scary team."

A scary team is right, as Wood has made an immediate impact on the Mavericks so far this season. Through four games with Dallas, Wood is averaging 21.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game while shooting 61.9 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from 3-point range.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving
Play

‘We Could Easily Be 4-0’: Biggest Takeaways from Mavs’ Thrilling Win Over Nets

Luka Doncic was spectacular, and the Dallas Mavericks jumped back into the win column on Thursday night at Barclays Center. Here are four big takeaways from Dallas’ overtime thriller against the Brooklyn Nets.

By Dalton Trigg
Luka Doncic. Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets
Play

Luka Doncic Continues to Turn Heads with Crazy No-Look Passing

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic connected with Maxi Kleber for one of the best passes of his NBA career. How did he pull it off?

By Grant Afseth
USATSI_19191457
Play

Josh Green's Hot-Shooting Start Paying Dividends for Mavericks

Mavericks guard Josh Green is showing improvement from beyond the arc entering his third NBA season.

By Michael Mulford

The budding chemistry between Doncic and Wood early on is what Dallas hoped for when the Mavericks acquired Kristaps Porzingis in 2019. Both big men knock down perimeter jumpers at an above-average clip for their size, but Wood's proficiency in the pick-and-roll with Doncic has the potential to blow what No. 77 had with Porzingis out of the water.

"He's an amazing player. He listens to us, he accepts his role. He's just doing amazing stuff out there," Doncic said after Dallas' 41-point victory over the Grizzlies on Oct. 22.

Again, the Mavericks are only four games into the Christian Wood experiment, but the science lab hasn't blown up yet — in fact, the chemistry brewing between Doncic and Wood is looking like the steal of the offseason.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.

Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving
News

‘We Could Easily Be 4-0’: Biggest Takeaways from Mavs’ Thrilling Win Over Nets

By Dalton Trigg
Luka Doncic. Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets
News

Luka Doncic Continues to Turn Heads with Crazy No-Look Passing

By Grant Afseth
USATSI_19191457
News

Josh Green's Hot-Shooting Start Paying Dividends for Mavericks

By Michael Mulford
USATSI_17910237
News

Boring Brilliance? Ho-Hum, Mavs' Doncic Again Driving Dallas

By Richie Whitt
luka net kd kyrie
News

Luka Doncic Out-Duels Durant & Kyrie in OT: Mavs Over Nets

By Mike Fisher
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets
News

Dallas Mavs vs. Brooklyn Nets: 3 Big Things to Watch

By Grant Afseth
17884F59-941E-45E6-8B1F-2957F5353F3E
News

Former Mavs’ Dennis Smith Jr. Planned For NFL Tryout

By DallasBasketball.com Staff
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns
News

Luka Doncic Seeks Better Shot Selection on Mavs' Final Plays

By Grant Afseth