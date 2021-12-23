LISTEN: Mavs COVID Roster Shakeup; Dallas Front Office Silver Lining?

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back LIVE, Dalton Trigg is joined by listeners to discuss the current state of the Dallas Mavericks. Could this forced roster shakeup be a silver lining for the Mavs' front office going forward when it comes to potential NBA trades or signings?

To put it lightly, things have looked pretty gloomy for the Dallas Mavericks as of late. As if the team's abysmal three-point shooting percentages and overall inconsistent play hadn't been enough cause for concern in the first half of this NBA season, this week, the Mavs have been hit hard by COVID-19. To this point, Dallas has seven players in the league's health and safety protocols, including superstar Luka Doncic, who was just getting ready to return to action after missing the last five games with a sprained ankle.

Although it feels like things are piling up against the Mavs at the worst possible time, the fact of the matter is that many other teams around the league are facing similar challenges right now, and it may be another month or so before things can somewhat get back to normal. However, Dallas showed us on Tuesday night that there could be a silver lining to all of this mayhem.

On today's episode of the Mavs Step Back LIVE, host Dalton Trigg is joined by listeners to discuss the current state of the Mavs, Theo Pinson and Marquese Chriss helping the team win a game on severely short notice, owner Mark Cuban's comment on 'hard' roster decisions that could be coming in the near future, a Domantas Sabonis trade idea and more:

