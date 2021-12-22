Mavs Donuts: Role Players Win; 'Who Are These New Guys?'

Here's a look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks.

Here's a look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks.

DONUT 1: MAVS BOUNCE BACK, BEAT TIMBERWOLVES

Despite playing without Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr., the Mavs' role players stepped up and grabbed a 114-107 win. Jalen Brunson led all scorers with 28, while Sterling Brown racked up a double-double.

Said coach Jason Kidd: The energy top-to-bottom, everybody in a uniform played. I thought the energy, the spirit ... the guys stayed together. The newcomers, the guys who been here, they played their heart out tonight. ...A lot of growth.”

Check out our recap here.

DONUT 2: THJ HEADS TO COVID LIST

Tim Hardaway Jr. became the latest Mav to test positive for COVID, and he's expected to be out for the foreseeable future. In a corresponding move, the team signed Charlie Brown from the Delaware Blue Coats of the G-League.

DONUT 3: MAVS NEWBIES SHINE IN DEBUTS

Marquese Chriss and Theo Pinson each made their Dallas debuts last night. Chriss scored six points and grabbed eight rebounds, while Pinson scored seven points in 22 minutes.

DONUT 4: BIG DOG DIRK TAKES SHOT AT KAT

After calling himself the best shooting big man of all-time, Dirk got the last laugh after appearing on the Mavs' broadcast as a guest last night.

Fun was had by all.

DONUT 5: LIKE A GOOD NEIGHBOR, BOBAN IS THERE

What do Chris Paul and Boban Marjanovic have in common? They have both appeared in State Farm commercials.

DONUT 6: LEGEND-ARY

The Texas Legends play in their second and final game in the G-League Showcase in Las Vegas today at 1 p.m. CT against the College Park Skyhawks on ESPNews.

DONUT 7: ON THIS DAY, 2020

The 2020-21 NBA season began one year ago today with Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets playing his former team, the Golden State Warriors, and the Los Angeles Clippers playing the Los Angeles Lakers.

DONUT 8: MATRIX TO THE HALL?

Former Mavs forward Shawn Marion was named as a first-time nominee for enshrinement in the National Basketball Hall of Fame. He was named alongside stars like Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Muggsy Bogues and Becky Hammon.

DONUT 9: LAKERS STAY SLIDING

After a loss at home to the Phoenix Suns, the Lakers lost their third game in a row and moved back to the .500 mark, tied with the Mavericks in the Western Conference standings.

DONUT 10: DAME'S 39 NOT ENOUGH

Despite scoring 39 points (his third straight game with 30+ points), the Portland Trail Blazers fell to the New Orleans Pelicans on the road in a 111-97 loss.

DONUT 11: MUDIAY MAKES COMEBACK

Former Dallas high school phenom Emmanuel Mudiay is back in the NBA after signing a 10-day contract with the Sacramento Kings. Mudiay last played in the NBA in 2019-20 with the Utah Jazz and spent the past few months playing in Lithuania.

DONUT 12: WHAT'S NEXT

The Mavs host the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks Thursday, who will be playing in the second half of a back-to-back after hosting the Houston Rockets at home Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT. Jalen Brunson was central to the Monday win and we should prepare for more of the same from the newbies.

Said Brunson: “They played amazing. They gave us energy. They played hard, especially for not knowing what we were doing. With a day’s notice, or even less than that, props to them. That is the type of stuff that makes you a true professional to come in, not know what you are doing, but to just play as hard as you can and hope for the best. They played great and we applaud them for it.”