‘Suite’ Holiday Giving: Dallas Mavs Treat Two Teachers

The Dallas Mavericks surprised two teachers and their families with a suite to a Mavs game and much more.

As the holiday season ramped up, the Dallas Mavericks steadily gave back to the community. While the NBA struggles with the COVID Omicron variant, the rest of the world keeps on turning as well.

Teachers especially have had a difficult transition during this period. Mavs CEO Cynt Marshall, realizing such strife, teamed up with Academy Sports to gift two teachers and their families some holiday relief.

How did the Mavs know who to reward for their selfless efforts? Teach for America nominated the two teachers.

Nicole Carryl (Eighth-grade science teacher) and Steven Santoyo (Honor's English teacher) and their families received a suite to a Mavs game in addition to gift cards and also provided items from their school wish lists.

Not only did the Mavs provide gifts, but Marshall, Rolando Blackman, and the ManiAACS stopped by to express their appreciation for what Carryl and Santoyo represent to the community.

"They truly are the ones that are securing the future every single day," claimed Marshall.

Marshall's good deeds haven't gone ignored, as the Mavs CEO consistently gives back to the community. The teachers later expressed their gratitude for the evening.

"We do it for the lasting impact we have on our students and the community at large, so to get recognized for the work is humbling," Carryl admirably expressed.

Santoyo glowed light on the teachers and everyone involved in the teaching process who didn't receive such an opportunity:

"Tonight's a celebration for the teachers that are my support teachers, my co-teachers, all of the people behind the scenes that never get a shout out; I think tonight we are celebrating them too."

The Dallas Mavericks' charitable efforts represent the humanitarian acts of the NBA Cares, and the "Season of Giving" is an extension of the two organizations.

This event wasn't the only time the Mavericks gave away a complimentary suite. Earlier this season, Marshall provided at-risk Mavs fans with an immunocompromised suite.

Regarding the on-court giving from the Mavericks, Dallas plays the Portland Trail Blazers Monday evening at the Moda Center.