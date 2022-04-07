Mavericks vs. Pistons: 3 Deciding Factors In Dallas' Win

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. There are three factors that played a key role.

The Dallas Mavericks (50-30) defeated the Detroit Pistons (23-57) on Wednesday with 131-113 being the final score. The Mavs clinched their first 50-win season for the first time since 2015.

With a combined 50 points from Luka Doncic (26) and Jalen Brunson (24), the Mavericks led by as many as 23 points at one point. Detroit led 34-32 at the end of the first quarter but was then outscored by 20 points the rest of the way.

Here are three factors that decided the outcome of the Mavericks' win:

Jalen Brunson Made Major Impact

The Pistons, along with the New York Knicks, have been often linked to Jalen Brunson as a potential free agency suitor. With Cade Cunningham, the Pistons view Brunson as a potential secondary ball handler complement.

Brunson made the most of his opportunities in this game — finishing with 24 points, six rebounds, and three assists with no turnovers. He shot 9-15 from the floor, 1-2 on 3s, and 5-6 on free throws to ultimately produce a staggering 1.41 points per possession.

Perhaps most intriguing about Brunson's performance was that almost all of his scoring was done without using ball screens — an area he has posted elite efficiency in this season. Whether it was spot-up, DHOs, pushing in transition, or even a few post-ups, he put on a clinic.

Mavs Scorching Hot Scoring Night

Despite Luka Doncic's efficiency lacking en route to 26 points, the Mavericks scored at least 32 points in each of the four quarters. Where he did a lot of damage, though, was through his passing, as he finished with a game-high 14 assists.

Doncic finished shooting 8-21 from the floor, 2-11 on 3s and 8-13 on free throws while committing six turnovers. Among all Mavericks that played for at least five minutes, his output of 0.79 points per possession was the lowest, but his teammates came to play. Excluding Doncic's attempts, Dallas shot 37-59 overall and 13-22 from deep.

Much success was achieved by the Mavericks' offense inside the paint and from behind the 3-point line. Dallas finished going 26-39 (66.7 percent) on shot attempts inside the paint. The Mavs shot 15-33 (45.5 percent) on 3s overall, but specifically 7-10 (70.0 percent) on corner 3s.

The Mavericks had six players score in double-figures in this game with three of them being from the bench unit. With a total of 50 bench points, Dallas had more than enough firepower on offense to get a win.

Pistons' Personnel Was Outmatched

While Cade Cunningham had a strong performance with 25 points, seven rebounds and nine assists, the rest of the roster looked largely outmatched by the Mavericks. With Jerami Grant and Marvin Bagley III sidelined, the Pistons were shorthanded, and it showed.

The lack of an impactful rim protector available for the Pistons was helpful for the Mavericks as they took full advantage of their opportunities in the paint. When Isaiah Stewart was on the floor, Detroit posted an abysmal 147.4 defensive rating.

It did go a long way for the Pistons to receive 44 bench points. However, Saddiq Bey finishing with just seven points while going 1-11 (9.1 percent) from the floor and 1-6 (16.7 percent) on 3s was limiting.