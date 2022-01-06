'One-Legged Memories': Warriors Center Reflects on Mavs Legend Nowitzki

Leading up to the highly-anticipated jersey retirement of Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki, Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney talked about his moments playing against the 2011 NBA champion.

Do you ever wonder if NBA players remember when Dirk Nowitzki hit his patented one-legged fadeaway on them?

Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney indeed recalls the unforgettable night that ultimately ended in a blowout loss for the Dallas Mavericks. Nowitzki played his last game at the Oracle Center in 2019, putting up 21 points on 8-14 shooting from the field.

Although Dallas lost the game, Nowitzki's presence came as a gift for all the fans in Oakland that night, and a lasting memory for Looney. While talking with The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Looney took a trip down memory lane with his recollection of playing against Nowitzki.

"He was only playing because they were on the road, so he was giving the Bay area one last time to see him," said Looney. "He did the one-legged shot on me. It was one of those moments... he really did the move on me."

Nowitzki did much more than just shoot one-legged fadeaway shots, though. He captivated hearts and left a generation's worth of memories.

"I remember being able to go up against him. I watched him growing up," Looney continued. "To be able to play against him, one of (those) legends, it was a big moment for me."

As Mavericks fans remember, every single team showed class to Nowitzki during his final season. Nonetheless, a dynastic franchise such as the Warriors, going out of their way to lead a standing ovation, speaks volumes of what Nowitzki means to the NBA, and Looney is just happy to have a small part in the story.

No stranger to being a part of other legends' history, the Warriors coincidently played against the Los Angeles Lakers the night they retired the late, great Kobe Bryant's jerseys as well.

As the icing on top of 'Dirk Day' cake, the Mavericks went on to dismantle the Warriors, 99-82, adding a little more to the historic night for their legend. It will be a night that Looney, as well as everyone else, will remember forever.