Nowitzki on Heat: 'I Still Have Nightmares'

Dirk Nowitzki looks back on battles with Miami Heat in two NBA Finals

There's taking the high road, and then there's the road Dirk Nowitzki takes. In a recent interview with a Miami-based radio show, the member of the NBA's 75th-anniversay team spoke candidly of his battles with the Miami Heat.

Instead of crowing about the most triumphant moment in his professional career, No. 41 opted to show humility.

Dirk in Golden State Nowitzki and Wade swap jerseys Nowitzki celebrating in 2011 NBA Finals

“We were super fortunate to run into them in Year 1," Nowitzki said of the 2011 Heat that featured LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh together for the first time. "They were really hesitant. They hadn't figured out their roles yet.”

Wade and James struggled to realize who was the lead in Miami during the first season of the Big Three. In addition to on-court fit, James also experienced a personality crisis while playing the "bad guy" role for the first time. It was a season of growing pains

However, Nowitzki feels that it would have been a different story if the Mavericks faced them a year or two after the Heatles formed.

“I think if we ran into them in Year 3, they probably would have beat us handily,” Nowitzki said.

Before Nowitzki won the championship in 2011, he felt a heat in ways. Nowitzki played through the flu in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, and was subsequently mocked by Wade and James.

Despite the disrespect shown by his rivals, Nowitzki brushed it off.

“I didn't appreciate it, but it's not like I was super mad about it. It was the Finals, it didn't motivate me anymore,” he said.

Nowitzki realized his dream was within reach and chose not to dwell on the negative. Former Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle addressed the team: "We don't want to get caught up in that," according to Nowitzki.

Dirk taking a breather. Mavs celebrating the 2011 championship Ma Dirk with his best smile

Nowitzki acknowledged the championship memories help, but they don't drown out the stress of losing five years prior. Up 2-0 against the Heat in 2006, Dallas lost the next four to drop the series.

“I still have nightmares about that year and the circus that went down there,” Nowitzki said, referring to the meltdown that started in Miami.

Aside from the devastating loss, his visit to Miami played out bizarrely. Dirk told a story about how he and Darrell Armstrong had to share a hotel room.

Digging deeper into that mess, Nowitzki cited former Dallas mayor Laura Miller committing a "rookie mistake" by planning a championship parade when the Mavs still needed two games to win the title.

While Wade and Nowitzki aren't the best of buds, they have a competitive bond and mutual respect. Wade averaged 34 points during the 2006 Finals, which Nowitzki praised.

“It was Wade’s coming-out party," he said. "You have to give them credit.”

Despite the circus, Nowitzki continues to take responsibility for the 2006 loss.

“We could have done better in certain coverage," he said. "I wasn’t great that whole Finals run. I never looked to outside sources to blame. I blame myself I blame us for not coming through when it mattered most”

Nowitzki has appeared on multiple shows to promote his new book, "The Great Nowitzki: Basketball and the Meaning of Life." It goes on sale March 15.

Full interview: