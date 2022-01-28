‘Connecting the Stars’: Dirk and Kobe's Competitive Bond

Two years removed from Kobe Bryant's tragic death, DallasBasketball.com identifies the similarities between the Los Angeles Lakers legend and Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki.

While watching Dirk Nowitzki's jersey retirement ceremony following the Dallas Mavericks' game vs. the Golden State Warriors on January 5, a thought crossed my mind:

"Kobe Bryant would have been there."

Digging deep into both Bryant and Nowitzki's legendary careers, one could picture Bryant smiling in the crowd, giving his fellow one-team superstar the nod of respect, similar to when No. 41 scored a game-winning bucket on the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016.

As Bryant's "Mamba Mentality" spread through the league, inspiring all to push their threshold, that specific moment sticks out in my mind.

Both Bryant and Nowitzki lived by a particular creed: work hard and play with only the team that landed you. Although Nowitzki didn't revel in the larger-than-life existence as Bryant did, the overall work ethic was the same.

Every year, Nowitzki returned to the Dallas Mavs team with a new skillset, thanks to his unorthodox training methods courtesy of mentor Holger Geschwinder.

Bryant meanwhile trained tirelessly, sometimes to the detriment of teammate relationships. Regardless of what you thought about Kobe and Dirk, they worked hard to the point of agony and, more importantly, led their team to glory.

Despite demoralizing postseason breakdowns, Nowitzki found a way to find the good in the Mavericks while others saw the franchise as a route to nowhere. He turned down opportunity after opportunity to leave Dallas for greener pastures with other superstar players.

On the other hand, Bryant flirted with leaving the Lakers for the Chicago Bulls before the franchise traded for Pau Gasol. However, looking at that roster the Lakers had at the time, the then-disgruntled superstar's frustration seems reasonable. And in all honesty, it’s surprising that Nowitzki didn’t show more frustration than he did at times, especially in the twilight of his career.

Scenarios aside, the two superstars stuck with their respective teams, navigating the franchises back to (or in Nowitzki's case, for the first time) championship status. Both men salvaged less-than-ideal situations, and in turn, received unconditional love and undying loyalty from their fans for the duration of their careers and beyond.

During Nowitzki's playing days, his relationships blossomed from his welcoming nature, radiant with a warm hue, as the years passed. All testimonies back this up, from Steve Nash and Michael Finley to Jason Terry, Tyson Chandler, J.J. Barea, and others.

Dirk was complimentary; he didn't push anyone out the door. Instead, he helped them find those doors. Bryant, though, created a bond that surpasses basketball with Pau Gasol. To this day, Gasol interacts with the Bryant family as if he is an uncle. Despite his rough exterior, Bryant touched Gasol and many others' lives and developed beautiful friendships.

Although different in approach, both gentlemen inspired others while also succeeding on the court. And it's crazy to think that there was an opportunity for Dirk and Kobe to be teammates at one point. During 2011 free agency, coming off the Mavs' historic title run, Bryant recruited Nowitzki to play for the Lakers, but Bryant admittedly already knew what the answer would be.

"(I said,) 'Dirk, I know you're not leaving Dallas, I get it, but I gotta make the call. What do you think?,'" recalled Bryant of his attempt to lure Nowitzki to the Lakers.

Dirk's response?

"Listen, I’m sorry, and you know how it is," said Nowitzki. "Dallas is my city and my home, and it would feel super weird to put a different uniform on."

Kobe understood completely.

Two years have passed since Bryant and daughter Gigi Bryant's tragic death. Not only did basketball lose a legend and an ideal ambassador for the game of basketball, but a mother also lost her child, a wife lost her husband, and many lost their good friend.

"His legacy will last forever", Nowitzki said. "He stood for hard work, reaching your potential, and to never be satisfied."

The basketball community will never be able to truly replicate what Bryant and Nowitzki achieved through their playing careers. In a way, they were modern relics. Kobe and Dirk were two men staving off critiques of their personas, continuing to push in the only way they knew how: through grueling training methods and personal life-sacrificing work ethics.

It's admirable how two giants shared the global influence on the game of basketball. From my personal Dallas Mavericks' perspective, I'm happy to say I was there to witness it all while it happened.