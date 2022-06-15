Draft Profile: What Jaylin Williams Could Bring to Mavs

There are several things that NBA scouts use to determine the value of a draft prospect. Whether it be their size, skill, or athleticism, each draft candidate gets put under the microscope to determine their fit for each team.

In the March Madness tournament this year, Jaylin Williams made a name for himself with strong performances every time he took the floor. In the Arkansas Razorbacks' game against the New Mexico State Aggies, Williams totaled 15 rebounds. He could be an interesting prospect to keep an eye on during the draft, and here’s why:

Williams possesses several strengths that make him a player to keep high on the Dallas Mavericks' draft board. At 6-11, 240, he provides an imposing frame to hold down the paint. He also possesses a 7-1 wingspan. With a search for a new big man being in the Mavericks' offseason plans, Williams could be a cost-friendly solution in the draft.

Another strength Williams brings is his ability to put himself in the right position to grab rebounds. On the season, Williams averaged 10.9 points and 9.8 rebounds while also bringing a ferocious attitude to the floor. He also averaged over a block per game, which is another need for Dallas.

“We need some rim protection. That’s one thing that we don’t have a lot of on our team. I think that’s the easiest thing to say,” said Mavs GM Nico Harrison on the Ben and Skin Show.

One of the weaknesses that comes with drafting Jaylin Williams is his inability to stretch the floor. Stretching the floor is what helped the Mavericks in their series wins over the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns. He averaged a very poor 23.9 percent from the 3-point line this season. With Luka Doncic, and his elite ability to drive to the basket, Williams not being a threat from deep could potentially clog up the paint, as we’ve seen with Dwight Powell at times.

Overall, Jaylin Williams brings a large, long frame, and a hunger for rebounding — both of which would improve the Mavericks' image in the paint. The 19 year old could make a name for himself in the league if he realizes his potential. Right now, Williams is expected to be a late first-round or early second-round pick in the draft on June 23.