2022 NBA Draft: 5 Potential Mavs Prospects

It's never too early to speculate on potential draft targets for the Dallas Mavericks.

While the playoffs are right around the corner, the NBA Draft is now less than 90 days away. This will be the first draft where the Dallas Mavericks' new front office has picks.

Though the draft order is far from being finalized, here is a brief wish list based on the potential Mavs' needs and big board rankings:

1. Ochai Agbaji, wing, Kansas

Agbaji is a sharpshooter with length, adequate size and athleticism that the Mavs desperately need on the wings. Being a senior, Agbaji should be able to come in and contribute right away off the bench as a shooter next to Spencer Dinwiddie or Luka Doncic, or Jalen Brunson if he returns. On top of that, his athleticism, average defense and ability to find shooters in rhythm as a passer will help him contribute.

2. Kendall Brown, forward, Baylor

While Brown has severe overlaps to Josh Green, Brown is a lottery talent, which is value Dallas needs, even if the roster fit is somewhat awkward. Brown struggles shooting, but has a basketball IQ through the roof along with passing ability, defense, size and length. This would help Dallas create flexibility with Green in a possible trade.

3. Ismael Kamagate, center, Paris Basketball

Play

Play

Play

Ismael Kamagate is a modern center from France that has similarities to some of the best young centers in the NBA, such as Deandre Ayton. His excellent mobility and shot blocking/rim protection skill automatically help, and he thrives in the pick and roll. Additionally, he has an improving jump shot with good form out to mid-range. Locked On NBA Draft’s Rafael Barlowe reported that following a private workout, Kamagate has ball-handling skills similar to Bam Adebayo.

4. Ryan Rollins, guard, Toledo

Rollins has grown into one of the mid major risers in this class, largely in part to his production, efficient scoring and shot creation ability. Though not a true point guard, Rollins would be insurance if Brunson walks in free agency, Rollins could bolster the guard depth as well. Additionally, being able to play off the ball at a high level makes him a great fit. Rollins’ full scouting report can be found here.

5. Christian Koloko, center, Arizona

There are about three centers to choose from here, including Mark Williams and Walker Kessler, but Koloko offers the best perimeter defense of the bunch. A late bloomer, albeit old for his class, Koloko has exploded as a junior. While juniors breaking out is often fool's due to maturation advantages, playing for new coach and being used in new ways helped Koloko tremendously. If that’s the case, Dallas should absolutely jump on Koloko as an upside pick that can grow into a mid-range shooter, interior finisher and all-around defender.

Honorable mentions:

  • Hugo Besson: Combo guard with excellent ability to run an offense, dominate pick and rolls, and score from all three levels.
  • Mark Williams: Monster in the paint on both ends, but needs to prove he can defend the perimeter.
  • Patrick Baldwin: Baldwin has an elite frame and plus jump shot, but a rough patch and mediocre shooting in FIBA U19 may drop his stock. Private workouts will be big.

